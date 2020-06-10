All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1575 GLENNEYRE Street

1575 Glenneyre Street · No Longer Available
Location

1575 Glenneyre Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Woods Cove

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
Classic Cape Cod style fully furnished beach cottage just one block from the beach! Beautifully landscaped front porch entry. Perfectly appointed cook's kitchen with stone counter tops, stainless appliances & lots of cabinets. Hardwood floors throughout. Spacious living & dining room with wood burning fireplace & open to incredible outdoor living space. Some ocean view through the trees beyond the gorgeous garden courtyard with fountain. Very private & secluded back yard/patio has dining area, bbq & fantastic space for entertaining. Additional detached office/bonus family room with sofa & flat screen TV.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1575 GLENNEYRE Street have any available units?
1575 GLENNEYRE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1575 GLENNEYRE Street have?
Some of 1575 GLENNEYRE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1575 GLENNEYRE Street currently offering any rent specials?
1575 GLENNEYRE Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1575 GLENNEYRE Street pet-friendly?
No, 1575 GLENNEYRE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1575 GLENNEYRE Street offer parking?
Yes, 1575 GLENNEYRE Street does offer parking.
Does 1575 GLENNEYRE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1575 GLENNEYRE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1575 GLENNEYRE Street have a pool?
No, 1575 GLENNEYRE Street does not have a pool.
Does 1575 GLENNEYRE Street have accessible units?
No, 1575 GLENNEYRE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1575 GLENNEYRE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1575 GLENNEYRE Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1575 GLENNEYRE Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1575 GLENNEYRE Street does not have units with air conditioning.
