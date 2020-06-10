1575 GLENNEYRE Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill

Classic Cape Cod style fully furnished beach cottage just one block from the beach! Beautifully landscaped front porch entry. Perfectly appointed cook's kitchen with stone counter tops, stainless appliances & lots of cabinets. Hardwood floors throughout. Spacious living & dining room with wood burning fireplace & open to incredible outdoor living space. Some ocean view through the trees beyond the gorgeous garden courtyard with fountain. Very private & secluded back yard/patio has dining area, bbq & fantastic space for entertaining. Additional detached office/bonus family room with sofa & flat screen TV.