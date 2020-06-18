All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 1560 Del Mar Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
1560 Del Mar Avenue
Last updated November 11 2019 at 5:19 AM

1560 Del Mar Avenue

1560 Del Mar Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1560 Del Mar Avenue, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Arch Beach Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location high on top of Arch Beach Heights! Wide street and gorgeous views of the Pacific, hills and lights. Walk to Moulton Meadows park and hiking trails! Beautiful light and airy living room with open beam ceiling, lots of light and access to deck with views of hills and ocean. Amazing kitchen with white/gray granite counters, mini subway tile backsplash, an abundance of cabinets that are white with a couple of glass cabinets, upgraded knobs and pulls, stainless steel appliances, upgraded sink faucet and stainless steel pot rack. Gorgeous engineered wood floors thru out, beachy tones on walls, 2 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, lots of closet space in master. Master also has access to backyard patio with views of the canyon. Full-size washer and dryer off the bathroom. Full driveway with 2 car garage. Don't miss out on this beautiful home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1560 Del Mar Avenue have any available units?
1560 Del Mar Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1560 Del Mar Avenue have?
Some of 1560 Del Mar Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1560 Del Mar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1560 Del Mar Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1560 Del Mar Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1560 Del Mar Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1560 Del Mar Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1560 Del Mar Avenue offers parking.
Does 1560 Del Mar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1560 Del Mar Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1560 Del Mar Avenue have a pool?
No, 1560 Del Mar Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1560 Del Mar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1560 Del Mar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1560 Del Mar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1560 Del Mar Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1560 Del Mar Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1560 Del Mar Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College