1560 Del Mar Avenue

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great location high on top of Arch Beach Heights! Wide street and gorgeous views of the Pacific, hills and lights. Walk to Moulton Meadows park and hiking trails! Beautiful light and airy living room with open beam ceiling, lots of light and access to deck with views of hills and ocean. Amazing kitchen with white/gray granite counters, mini subway tile backsplash, an abundance of cabinets that are white with a couple of glass cabinets, upgraded knobs and pulls, stainless steel appliances, upgraded sink faucet and stainless steel pot rack. Gorgeous engineered wood floors thru out, beachy tones on walls, 2 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, lots of closet space in master. Master also has access to backyard patio with views of the canyon. Full-size washer and dryer off the bathroom. Full driveway with 2 car garage. Don't miss out on this beautiful home!