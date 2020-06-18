All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated March 13 2020 at 9:50 AM

155 Oak Street

155 Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

155 Oak Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

wine room
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
wine room
Perched on a massive double oceanfront lot in the heart of the Laguna Beach Village, this spectacular estate offers a host of innovative features along with breathtaking ocean views, promising a lifestyle as it eco-friendly as it is luxurious. Spanning approximately 3,000 square feet, the stunning residence offers four bedrooms and five bathrooms, plus an office, a craft room, and two separate one-car garages—each with outlets for powering electric cars. With a terraced ocean-facing backyard complete with a spa, along with an indoor/outdoor lanai featuring a heated tile floor, a bar, a dishwasher, a double drink refrigerator, a temperature controlled wine room, and an 80-inch TV with state of the art sound system, it’s ideally suited for entertaining guests. Likewise, with spellbinding 180-degree ocean views, an oversized shower and heated floors, among other opulent creature comforts, the home’s master suite promises the utmost in relaxation. Custom woodwork throughout the home lends to an esthetic as beautiful as the crashing waves that frame the property.Meanwhile, a virtually endless list of state-of-the-art amenities, including a gourmet kitchen with professional grade appliances, a spacious walk-in pantry, house controls by Savant and Lutron with wall-mounted iPad controllers, automated solar shades, whole-house water filtration and a comprehensive video security system, to name just a few,renders the home one of the most technologically advanced in Southern California.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 Oak Street have any available units?
155 Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 155 Oak Street have?
Some of 155 Oak Street's amenities include wine room, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
155 Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 Oak Street pet-friendly?
No, 155 Oak Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 155 Oak Street offer parking?
Yes, 155 Oak Street offers parking.
Does 155 Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 Oak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 Oak Street have a pool?
No, 155 Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 155 Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 155 Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 155 Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 155 Oak Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 155 Oak Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 155 Oak Street does not have units with air conditioning.
