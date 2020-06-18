155 Oak Street

Amenities

Perched on a massive double oceanfront lot in the heart of the Laguna Beach Village, this spectacular estate offers a host of innovative features along with breathtaking ocean views, promising a lifestyle as it eco-friendly as it is luxurious. Spanning approximately 3,000 square feet, the stunning residence offers four bedrooms and five bathrooms, plus an office, a craft room, and two separate one-car garages—each with outlets for powering electric cars. With a terraced ocean-facing backyard complete with a spa, along with an indoor/outdoor lanai featuring a heated tile floor, a bar, a dishwasher, a double drink refrigerator, a temperature controlled wine room, and an 80-inch TV with state of the art sound system, it’s ideally suited for entertaining guests. Likewise, with spellbinding 180-degree ocean views, an oversized shower and heated floors, among other opulent creature comforts, the home’s master suite promises the utmost in relaxation. Custom woodwork throughout the home lends to an esthetic as beautiful as the crashing waves that frame the property.Meanwhile, a virtually endless list of state-of-the-art amenities, including a gourmet kitchen with professional grade appliances, a spacious walk-in pantry, house controls by Savant and Lutron with wall-mounted iPad controllers, automated solar shades, whole-house water filtration and a comprehensive video security system, to name just a few,renders the home one of the most technologically advanced in Southern California.