1486 Morningside Circle

Amenities

This is the quintessential contemporary studio! BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED with newer appliances. Immediately upon entry it is clear the owner has spared no expense, the huge sunburst window shines light upon European style gourmet kitchen, stainless steel Samsung appliances including stove, microwave, and French door refrigerator. The attention to detail is unmatched in this state of the art studio including; "cherry wood" ceramic flooring throughout, gorgeous granite countertops, custom cabinetry, breakfast bar, counter to ceiling glass and stone tile kitchen backsplash, ambient lighting, auto-closing drawers, and a usb ready built in desk. The bathroom boasts a custom "rainfall" shower, sleek sink design, recessed lighting, and a spacious built in closet. The gorgeous grounds welcome you to the outdoor living space with birds singing, fresh air, a serene water feature, and evening outdoor illumination. The space is light and bright, with many windows, remote control fan system, comes HDMI, cable, usb, and tv wall mount ready. Private laundry located in garage, extra storage space available, street parking. All in all the ideal studio for peaceful coast living at it's best!