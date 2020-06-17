All apartments in Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach, CA
1486 Morningside Circle
1486 Morningside Circle

1486 Morningside Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1486 Morningside Circle, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Rancho Laguna

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is the quintessential contemporary studio! BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED with newer appliances. Immediately upon entry it is clear the owner has spared no expense, the huge sunburst window shines light upon European style gourmet kitchen, stainless steel Samsung appliances including stove, microwave, and French door refrigerator. The attention to detail is unmatched in this state of the art studio including; "cherry wood" ceramic flooring throughout, gorgeous granite countertops, custom cabinetry, breakfast bar, counter to ceiling glass and stone tile kitchen backsplash, ambient lighting, auto-closing drawers, and a usb ready built in desk. The bathroom boasts a custom "rainfall" shower, sleek sink design, recessed lighting, and a spacious built in closet. The gorgeous grounds welcome you to the outdoor living space with birds singing, fresh air, a serene water feature, and evening outdoor illumination. The space is light and bright, with many windows, remote control fan system, comes HDMI, cable, usb, and tv wall mount ready. Private laundry located in garage, extra storage space available, street parking. All in all the ideal studio for peaceful coast living at it's best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1486 Morningside Circle have any available units?
1486 Morningside Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1486 Morningside Circle have?
Some of 1486 Morningside Circle's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1486 Morningside Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1486 Morningside Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1486 Morningside Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1486 Morningside Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1486 Morningside Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1486 Morningside Circle offers parking.
Does 1486 Morningside Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1486 Morningside Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1486 Morningside Circle have a pool?
No, 1486 Morningside Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1486 Morningside Circle have accessible units?
No, 1486 Morningside Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1486 Morningside Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1486 Morningside Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1486 Morningside Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1486 Morningside Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
