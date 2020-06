Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

First time offered in over 10 years this unit has been remodeled with wood floors, black granite kitchen, stack washer/dryer, attached garage with inside access, ocean, coastline and lights of town views from deck all only two short blocks to Crescent Bay beach. This is a special place for the right person.