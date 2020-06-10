All apartments in Laguna Beach
1293 Ocean Front

Location

1293 Ocean Front, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Available NOW! Your ultimate Southern California lifestyle awaits at this stunning contemporary on the sand, where tasteful design, high-end features, and dramatic white-water views await. This Luxury Ocean Front, turn-key furnished Rental is situated in the heart of Laguna Village, just steps from all the shops, restaurants and galleries of the "Hip District. Long or short term rental with Pristine panoramic whitewater and Catalina Island views from nearly every room. Expansive wrap-around deck for BBQ entertaining and lounging. Beautifully remodeled, fully furnished and equipped for the most discriminating clientele. Chef's kitchen, plasma tv's wireless internet, full access garage, and private laundry. Direct beach access at Cress Street Beach - Step down to the sand or stroll around the corner to fun, local amenities - festivals, beaches, and tidepool coves. Famous surf beaches at Brooks and Oak Street are just below this spectacular home. Accommodates 4 people comfortably in this coveted location! Long or short-term rentals will be considered. Variable rates apply, depending on season and term, please inquire with Cynthia Ayers, Laguna Coast Real Estate at #949-494-0490 (call/text) or email CynthiaAyers@cox.net. More photos/details online at www.LagunaCoastRealEstate.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1293 Ocean Front have any available units?
1293 Ocean Front doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1293 Ocean Front have?
Some of 1293 Ocean Front's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1293 Ocean Front currently offering any rent specials?
1293 Ocean Front is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1293 Ocean Front pet-friendly?
No, 1293 Ocean Front is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1293 Ocean Front offer parking?
Yes, 1293 Ocean Front offers parking.
Does 1293 Ocean Front have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1293 Ocean Front does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1293 Ocean Front have a pool?
No, 1293 Ocean Front does not have a pool.
Does 1293 Ocean Front have accessible units?
No, 1293 Ocean Front does not have accessible units.
Does 1293 Ocean Front have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1293 Ocean Front has units with dishwashers.
Does 1293 Ocean Front have units with air conditioning?
No, 1293 Ocean Front does not have units with air conditioning.
