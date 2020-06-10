1293 Ocean Front

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Available NOW! Your ultimate Southern California lifestyle awaits at this stunning contemporary on the sand, where tasteful design, high-end features, and dramatic white-water views await. This Luxury Ocean Front, turn-key furnished Rental is situated in the heart of Laguna Village, just steps from all the shops, restaurants and galleries of the "Hip District. Long or short term rental with Pristine panoramic whitewater and Catalina Island views from nearly every room. Expansive wrap-around deck for BBQ entertaining and lounging. Beautifully remodeled, fully furnished and equipped for the most discriminating clientele. Chef's kitchen, plasma tv's wireless internet, full access garage, and private laundry. Direct beach access at Cress Street Beach - Step down to the sand or stroll around the corner to fun, local amenities - festivals, beaches, and tidepool coves. Famous surf beaches at Brooks and Oak Street are just below this spectacular home. Accommodates 4 people comfortably in this coveted location! Long or short-term rentals will be considered. Variable rates apply, depending on season and term, please inquire with Cynthia Ayers, Laguna Coast Real Estate at #949-494-0490 (call/text) or email CynthiaAyers@cox.net. More photos/details online at www.LagunaCoastRealEstate.com