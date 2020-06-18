1175 Glenneyre Street

Amenities

patio / balcony range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

This charming studio apartment (actual physical address is 1185 1/2 Glenneyre) is located in the heart of the Village. It has a full separate kitchen with new stove and apartment sized refrigerator. The full bath has a shower over tub. The living/bedroom area is spacious with tile floor. The rear patio is quiet and very private. Street parking only. Available March 1st.