1173 Marine Drive

Situated oceanfront overlooking Crescent Bay Beach, this direct beach access property has sweeping ocean & Catalina Island Sunset views. An authentic Spanish Colonial Revival style home with expansive ocean-side patios and decks above the Pacific Ocean. Amenities Include an interior courtyard with a pool & spa and seaside gardens along a large beachfront lot. Mediterranean style elements include high beamed ceilings, terracotta floors, arched windows and doors with architectural features dating back to the 1920s. The walled and gated entry courtyard has landscaped terraces around a free-form pool. A large living room overlooking the coastline has expansive entertaining areas with two seating areas and a romantic fireplace. The family room has a cozy fireplace and overlooks the pool terrace. The upper level has a spacious Master retreat with panoramic views and a large ocean-view study with private terrace. The Main level has a large bedroom overlooking the pool with two double beds and a bunk room with three built-in twin beds. Lower level features two more bedrooms that open to an oceanfront terrace. The property has stairs descending to a private gated entrance to the sand. Located just blocks from Gallery Row, Heisler Park, Laguna Beach's fabulous restaurants, shops, festivals, and quaint downtown "Village". For information, contact Cynthia Ayers, Laguna Coast Real Estate #949-494-0490. More photos/details at www.LagunaCoastRealEstate.com