Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:39 PM

1173 Marine Drive

1173 Marine Drive · (949) 494-0490
Location

1173 Marine Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$40,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 3878 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Situated oceanfront overlooking Crescent Bay Beach, this direct beach access property has sweeping ocean & Catalina Island Sunset views. An authentic Spanish Colonial Revival style home with expansive ocean-side patios and decks above the Pacific Ocean. Amenities Include an interior courtyard with a pool & spa and seaside gardens along a large beachfront lot. Mediterranean style elements include high beamed ceilings, terracotta floors, arched windows and doors with architectural features dating back to the 1920s. The walled and gated entry courtyard has landscaped terraces around a free-form pool. A large living room overlooking the coastline has expansive entertaining areas with two seating areas and a romantic fireplace. The family room has a cozy fireplace and overlooks the pool terrace. The upper level has a spacious Master retreat with panoramic views and a large ocean-view study with private terrace. The Main level has a large bedroom overlooking the pool with two double beds and a bunk room with three built-in twin beds. Lower level features two more bedrooms that open to an oceanfront terrace. The property has stairs descending to a private gated entrance to the sand. Located just blocks from Gallery Row, Heisler Park, Laguna Beach's fabulous restaurants, shops, festivals, and quaint downtown "Village". For information, contact Cynthia Ayers, Laguna Coast Real Estate #949-494-0490. More photos/details at www.LagunaCoastRealEstate.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1173 Marine Drive have any available units?
1173 Marine Drive has a unit available for $40,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1173 Marine Drive have?
Some of 1173 Marine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1173 Marine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1173 Marine Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1173 Marine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1173 Marine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1173 Marine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1173 Marine Drive does offer parking.
Does 1173 Marine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1173 Marine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1173 Marine Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1173 Marine Drive has a pool.
Does 1173 Marine Drive have accessible units?
No, 1173 Marine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1173 Marine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1173 Marine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1173 Marine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1173 Marine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
