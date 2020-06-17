1170 Miramar Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony fireplace bbq/grill bathtub internet access

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill internet access

ZEN OASIS IN BEAUTIFUL LAGUNA BEACH!

Classic post & beam Mid-Century Furnished Beach House , with double balconies (ocean/water views from both) and an open floor plan. Located in the eclectic city of Laguna Beach, CA, one of the most picturesque cities on the Southern California Riviera where Sunsets and beaches rival the South of France. Grab your cup of tea from your Jura coffee maker (always crema topper), enjoy a glass of wine, or another beautiful sunset over the Pacific Ocean. Beautiful bathrooms with Porcelanosa tile, HansGrohe Fixtures, soaking tub, walk-in/open shower with views of the private backyard. Fully stocked Kitchen w/Viking appliances, large pantry, Ceaserstone counters. Also includes-Large living room with wood burning fireplace, Laundry room, Brown Jordan Outdoor furniture off Master deck & Living Room deck. Backyard is private with bamboo, lots of foliage, Wood Pellet Grill (Traeger). Fully furnished, Wireless Internet.