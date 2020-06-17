All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 1170 Miramar Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
1170 Miramar Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1170 Miramar Street

1170 Miramar Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1170 Miramar Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Arch Beach Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
fireplace
bbq/grill
bathtub
internet access
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
internet access
ZEN OASIS IN BEAUTIFUL LAGUNA BEACH!
Classic post & beam Mid-Century Furnished Beach House , with double balconies (ocean/water views from both) and an open floor plan. Located in the eclectic city of Laguna Beach, CA, one of the most picturesque cities on the Southern California Riviera where Sunsets and beaches rival the South of France. Grab your cup of tea from your Jura coffee maker (always crema topper), enjoy a glass of wine, or another beautiful sunset over the Pacific Ocean. Beautiful bathrooms with Porcelanosa tile, HansGrohe Fixtures, soaking tub, walk-in/open shower with views of the private backyard. Fully stocked Kitchen w/Viking appliances, large pantry, Ceaserstone counters. Also includes-Large living room with wood burning fireplace, Laundry room, Brown Jordan Outdoor furniture off Master deck & Living Room deck. Backyard is private with bamboo, lots of foliage, Wood Pellet Grill (Traeger). Fully furnished, Wireless Internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1170 Miramar Street have any available units?
1170 Miramar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1170 Miramar Street have?
Some of 1170 Miramar Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1170 Miramar Street currently offering any rent specials?
1170 Miramar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1170 Miramar Street pet-friendly?
No, 1170 Miramar Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1170 Miramar Street offer parking?
No, 1170 Miramar Street does not offer parking.
Does 1170 Miramar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1170 Miramar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1170 Miramar Street have a pool?
No, 1170 Miramar Street does not have a pool.
Does 1170 Miramar Street have accessible units?
No, 1170 Miramar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1170 Miramar Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1170 Miramar Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1170 Miramar Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1170 Miramar Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College