All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 1160 Glenneyre Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
1160 Glenneyre Street
Last updated December 17 2019 at 8:46 AM

1160 Glenneyre Street

1160 Glenneyre Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1160 Glenneyre Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
gym
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Charming, Tudor Style 1 bedroom. Great central village location. 1 bedroom / 1 bath, plus parking. Property features wood floors, fireplace (decorative/non-functioning) in living area, separate dining area, deck, french windows. Beamed ceilings in the master bedroom and additional deck access/entrance. Built in 1930, everything about this unit is special, historical and unique. Enjoy living just a couple blocks from the beach and local restaurants, shops, gym, etc. Shared laundry with one other tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1160 Glenneyre Street have any available units?
1160 Glenneyre Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1160 Glenneyre Street have?
Some of 1160 Glenneyre Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1160 Glenneyre Street currently offering any rent specials?
1160 Glenneyre Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1160 Glenneyre Street pet-friendly?
No, 1160 Glenneyre Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1160 Glenneyre Street offer parking?
Yes, 1160 Glenneyre Street offers parking.
Does 1160 Glenneyre Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1160 Glenneyre Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1160 Glenneyre Street have a pool?
No, 1160 Glenneyre Street does not have a pool.
Does 1160 Glenneyre Street have accessible units?
No, 1160 Glenneyre Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1160 Glenneyre Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1160 Glenneyre Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1160 Glenneyre Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1160 Glenneyre Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College