1160 Glenneyre Street

Charming, Tudor Style 1 bedroom. Great central village location. 1 bedroom / 1 bath, plus parking. Property features wood floors, fireplace (decorative/non-functioning) in living area, separate dining area, deck, french windows. Beamed ceilings in the master bedroom and additional deck access/entrance. Built in 1930, everything about this unit is special, historical and unique. Enjoy living just a couple blocks from the beach and local restaurants, shops, gym, etc. Shared laundry with one other tenant.