116 Sunset Terrace

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets

Premier Victoria Beach location on Sunset Terrace just a few doors from the steps to the sand. This remodeled and spacious residence offers breathtaking North Coastline, Catalina Island and white water Victoria Beach views. Featuring a versatile floor plan with 2 large master suites and 2 secondary bedrooms enhanced by wood floors and abundant natural lighting. All bathrooms have been recently remodeled and the interior painted to provide an inviting and contemporary appeal. The gourmet kitchen with oversized windows offers panoramic and white water views. Sunsets over Catalina Island are enjoyed from large decks and picture windows. The design offers 2 lower level bedrooms with a full bath and laundry room that enjoy direct access to the rear patio, a main floor master suite and an upper level great room with a secondary master suite with walk in closet and sitting area. Convenient entry from the 2 car garage too. Close to the Montage Resort, shopping and dinging, this is the ultimate location!