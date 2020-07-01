All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated June 16 2020 at 2:40 AM

116 Sunset Terrace

116 Sunset Terrace · (949) 533-1116
Location

116 Sunset Terrace, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Victoria Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$8,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2600 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Premier Victoria Beach location on Sunset Terrace just a few doors from the steps to the sand. This remodeled and spacious residence offers breathtaking North Coastline, Catalina Island and white water Victoria Beach views. Featuring a versatile floor plan with 2 large master suites and 2 secondary bedrooms enhanced by wood floors and abundant natural lighting. All bathrooms have been recently remodeled and the interior painted to provide an inviting and contemporary appeal. The gourmet kitchen with oversized windows offers panoramic and white water views. Sunsets over Catalina Island are enjoyed from large decks and picture windows. The design offers 2 lower level bedrooms with a full bath and laundry room that enjoy direct access to the rear patio, a main floor master suite and an upper level great room with a secondary master suite with walk in closet and sitting area. Convenient entry from the 2 car garage too. Close to the Montage Resort, shopping and dinging, this is the ultimate location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Sunset Terrace have any available units?
116 Sunset Terrace has a unit available for $8,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 116 Sunset Terrace have?
Some of 116 Sunset Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Sunset Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
116 Sunset Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Sunset Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 116 Sunset Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 116 Sunset Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 116 Sunset Terrace offers parking.
Does 116 Sunset Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Sunset Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Sunset Terrace have a pool?
No, 116 Sunset Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 116 Sunset Terrace have accessible units?
No, 116 Sunset Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Sunset Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 Sunset Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Sunset Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 Sunset Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
