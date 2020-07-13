1111 S Coast Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pool garage hot tub

Description



Spacious Condo in Downtown Costa Mesa! This lovely two bedroom condo in downtown Costa Mesa has hardwood floors throughout with many great features. It has a wonderful, open floorplan with ceiling fans installed! Living room has a gas burning fireplace and access to a private balcony for the warm breeze! The community offers a pool and spa as well as easy access to all the local shops! Includes a tandem, 2-car garage and Central A/C included. Trash Included.

Property Size: 1369



Bedrooms: 2



Bathrooms: 2



Deposit: $2195



Monthly Income: $5,488