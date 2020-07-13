1111 S Coast Dr

Amenities
Description
Spacious Condo in Downtown Costa Mesa! This lovely two bedroom condo in downtown Costa Mesa has hardwood floors throughout with many great features. It has a wonderful, open floorplan with ceiling fans installed! Living room has a gas burning fireplace and access to a private balcony for the warm breeze! The community offers a pool and spa as well as easy access to all the local shops! Includes a tandem, 2-car garage and Central A/C included. Trash Included.
Property Size: 1369
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Deposit: $2195
Monthly Income: $5,488