Laguna Beach, CA
1111 S Coast Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1111 S Coast Dr

1111 S Coast Hw · No Longer Available
Location

1111 S Coast Hw, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

Description

Spacious Condo in Downtown Costa Mesa! This lovely two bedroom condo in downtown Costa Mesa has hardwood floors throughout with many great features. It has a wonderful, open floorplan with ceiling fans installed! Living room has a gas burning fireplace and access to a private balcony for the warm breeze! The community offers a pool and spa as well as easy access to all the local shops! Includes a tandem, 2-car garage and Central A/C included. Trash Included.
Property Size: 1369

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Deposit: $2195

Monthly Income: $5,488

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 S Coast Dr have any available units?
1111 S Coast Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1111 S Coast Dr have?
Some of 1111 S Coast Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 S Coast Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1111 S Coast Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 S Coast Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1111 S Coast Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1111 S Coast Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1111 S Coast Dr offers parking.
Does 1111 S Coast Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 S Coast Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 S Coast Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1111 S Coast Dr has a pool.
Does 1111 S Coast Dr have accessible units?
No, 1111 S Coast Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 S Coast Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1111 S Coast Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1111 S Coast Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1111 S Coast Dr has units with air conditioning.
