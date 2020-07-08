11 Lagunita Drive

Amenities

If you want to live on the Beach this is your place! This absolutely amazing 5000 sq. ft. home includes two separate master suites. The lower Beach Suite is set just 10' above Victoria Beach. The expansive suite opens to a beach side terrace and includes a generous walk in closet and a full bath with a soaking tub. The large Upper Master Suite '' has panoramic views up and down the coast of Victoria beach. It includes two walk in closets, a wet bar, wrap around decks on three sides, and a large full bath with soaking tub. The home includes two additional bedrooms with their own walk in closets and bathrooms. The great room has an open plan with living room, dining room and kitchen opening onto a 1,500 sq. ft. deck and the most breathtaking views you will ever see. The home includes an additional 1,500 sq. ft. deck for large outdoor gatherings.The family room is on the lower level near the Beach Suite and it includes an 80'' TV. The home includes all the technology you would expect in a $25 million dollar home. This magnificent home is located on a gated cul de sac and has 10 private on street parking spaces. Available furnished or unfurnished.