Laguna Beach, CA
11 Lagunita Drive
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM

11 Lagunita Drive

11 Lagunita Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11 Lagunita Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Lagunita

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
furnished
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
If you want to live on the Beach this is your place! This absolutely amazing 5000 sq. ft. home includes two separate master suites. The lower Beach Suite is set just 10' above Victoria Beach. The expansive suite opens to a beach side terrace and includes a generous walk in closet and a full bath with a soaking tub. The large Upper Master Suite '' has panoramic views up and down the coast of Victoria beach. It includes two walk in closets, a wet bar, wrap around decks on three sides, and a large full bath with soaking tub. The home includes two additional bedrooms with their own walk in closets and bathrooms. The great room has an open plan with living room, dining room and kitchen opening onto a 1,500 sq. ft. deck and the most breathtaking views you will ever see. The home includes an additional 1,500 sq. ft. deck for large outdoor gatherings.The family room is on the lower level near the Beach Suite and it includes an 80'' TV. The home includes all the technology you would expect in a $25 million dollar home. This magnificent home is located on a gated cul de sac and has 10 private on street parking spaces. Available furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Lagunita Drive have any available units?
11 Lagunita Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 11 Lagunita Drive have?
Some of 11 Lagunita Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Lagunita Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11 Lagunita Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Lagunita Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11 Lagunita Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 11 Lagunita Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11 Lagunita Drive offers parking.
Does 11 Lagunita Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Lagunita Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Lagunita Drive have a pool?
No, 11 Lagunita Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11 Lagunita Drive have accessible units?
No, 11 Lagunita Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Lagunita Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Lagunita Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Lagunita Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Lagunita Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

