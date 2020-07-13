All apartments in Laguna Beach
1090 Katella Street

1090 Katella Street · No Longer Available
Location

1090 Katella Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Arch Beach Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
garage
Stunning remodeled in 2012, Arch Beach Heights home! Three bedrooms, three and a half baths, modern decor, tri level floor plan. Breath taking ocean views from the living room deck. Lots and lots of windows as well as skylights providing tons of natural light. Upgrades throughout the home which features limestone flooring, radiant underfloor heat, motorized solar shades, can lighting. Gourmet kitchen with custom built cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, dual sinks, double oven, twin dishwashers, wine fridge, built in fridge. Master bedroom with his and her closets, small office/den area with ocean views, master bath with large soaking tub and step in shower. Guest bedroom with on suite bathroom. First floor mother in law style guest room with on suite bathroom and small balcony. Double car garage with direct access, separate laundry room with washer/dryer. Spacious back yard with drought tolerant landscaping and outdoor bbq.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1090 Katella Street have any available units?
1090 Katella Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1090 Katella Street have?
Some of 1090 Katella Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1090 Katella Street currently offering any rent specials?
1090 Katella Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1090 Katella Street pet-friendly?
No, 1090 Katella Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1090 Katella Street offer parking?
Yes, 1090 Katella Street offers parking.
Does 1090 Katella Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1090 Katella Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1090 Katella Street have a pool?
No, 1090 Katella Street does not have a pool.
Does 1090 Katella Street have accessible units?
No, 1090 Katella Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1090 Katella Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1090 Katella Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1090 Katella Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1090 Katella Street does not have units with air conditioning.
