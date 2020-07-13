1090 Katella Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill garage

Stunning remodeled in 2012, Arch Beach Heights home! Three bedrooms, three and a half baths, modern decor, tri level floor plan. Breath taking ocean views from the living room deck. Lots and lots of windows as well as skylights providing tons of natural light. Upgrades throughout the home which features limestone flooring, radiant underfloor heat, motorized solar shades, can lighting. Gourmet kitchen with custom built cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, dual sinks, double oven, twin dishwashers, wine fridge, built in fridge. Master bedroom with his and her closets, small office/den area with ocean views, master bath with large soaking tub and step in shower. Guest bedroom with on suite bathroom. First floor mother in law style guest room with on suite bathroom and small balcony. Double car garage with direct access, separate laundry room with washer/dryer. Spacious back yard with drought tolerant landscaping and outdoor bbq.