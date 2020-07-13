1055 Gaviota Drive

Amenities

OCEANFRONT/BEACHFRONT! PRIVATE STEPS TO THE SAND! Laguna Village location! This triplex sits just above the sand with private stairs to the beach. This lower apartment is new, clean and simple and offers beautiful ceramic tile that looks like hardwood throughout, new beautiful kitchen including stainless refrigerator, dishwasher, electric stove and microwave. Inviting dining area just off kitchen with cute little ocean view deck off living room with table and chairs for relaxing and sunbathing. Back bedroom is nice and quiet and offers queen bed, recessed lighting and ceiling fan. The bath features glass enclosed shower, dual sinks and separate toilet room. Oak street beach is one of the best beaches in town for surfing, paddle boarding and skim boarding. Beautiful sandy beach, very picturesque and tranquil yet teaming with surf activity and nature. One block off coast highway, this quiet location offers off street parking for one car, and shared free laundry. Convenient to world class galleries, shops, and dining nearby.