Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
1055 Gaviota Drive
Last updated August 8 2019 at 11:36 AM

1055 Gaviota Drive

1055 Gaviota Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1055 Gaviota Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
OCEANFRONT/BEACHFRONT! PRIVATE STEPS TO THE SAND! Laguna Village location! This triplex sits just above the sand with private stairs to the beach. This lower apartment is new, clean and simple and offers beautiful ceramic tile that looks like hardwood throughout, new beautiful kitchen including stainless refrigerator, dishwasher, electric stove and microwave. Inviting dining area just off kitchen with cute little ocean view deck off living room with table and chairs for relaxing and sunbathing. Back bedroom is nice and quiet and offers queen bed, recessed lighting and ceiling fan. The bath features glass enclosed shower, dual sinks and separate toilet room. Oak street beach is one of the best beaches in town for surfing, paddle boarding and skim boarding. Beautiful sandy beach, very picturesque and tranquil yet teaming with surf activity and nature. One block off coast highway, this quiet location offers off street parking for one car, and shared free laundry. Convenient to world class galleries, shops, and dining nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1055 Gaviota Drive have any available units?
1055 Gaviota Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1055 Gaviota Drive have?
Some of 1055 Gaviota Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1055 Gaviota Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1055 Gaviota Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1055 Gaviota Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1055 Gaviota Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1055 Gaviota Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1055 Gaviota Drive offers parking.
Does 1055 Gaviota Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1055 Gaviota Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1055 Gaviota Drive have a pool?
No, 1055 Gaviota Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1055 Gaviota Drive have accessible units?
No, 1055 Gaviota Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1055 Gaviota Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1055 Gaviota Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1055 Gaviota Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1055 Gaviota Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
