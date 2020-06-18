1033 Eastman Way

Amenities

Charming ocean-view studio retreat, nestled in scenic and serene Bluebird Canyon. Ocean view deck off the main entrance leads into the bright and airy well-appointed studio room with hardwood flooring. Large corner windows allow for plenty of light and great views of the canyon and ocean. Hallway with closet storage leads to bathroom featuring a tiled shower and updated vanity. This studio does not have a kitchen. Available with furnishings shown if needed. One off-street, one space carport parking near the front door. All utilities including Wi-Fi & cable are included for an additional $100/mo. Seeking person respectful of owner on site; privacy, quiet and professionalism essential. Thank you for your interest.