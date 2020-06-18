All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated May 17 2020 at 9:25 PM

1033 Eastman Way

1033 Eastman Way · No Longer Available
Location

1033 Eastman Way, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Rancho Laguna

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
internet access
Charming ocean-view studio retreat, nestled in scenic and serene Bluebird Canyon. Ocean view deck off the main entrance leads into the bright and airy well-appointed studio room with hardwood flooring. Large corner windows allow for plenty of light and great views of the canyon and ocean. Hallway with closet storage leads to bathroom featuring a tiled shower and updated vanity. This studio does not have a kitchen. Available with furnishings shown if needed. One off-street, one space carport parking near the front door. All utilities including Wi-Fi & cable are included for an additional $100/mo. Seeking person respectful of owner on site; privacy, quiet and professionalism essential. Thank you for your interest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1033 Eastman Way have any available units?
1033 Eastman Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1033 Eastman Way have?
Some of 1033 Eastman Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1033 Eastman Way currently offering any rent specials?
1033 Eastman Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1033 Eastman Way pet-friendly?
No, 1033 Eastman Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1033 Eastman Way offer parking?
Yes, 1033 Eastman Way offers parking.
Does 1033 Eastman Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1033 Eastman Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1033 Eastman Way have a pool?
No, 1033 Eastman Way does not have a pool.
Does 1033 Eastman Way have accessible units?
No, 1033 Eastman Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1033 Eastman Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1033 Eastman Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1033 Eastman Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1033 Eastman Way does not have units with air conditioning.
