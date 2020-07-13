103 S La Senda Drive

Amenities

Laguna Beach at its finest! Charming home located in the ocean-front community of Three Arch Bay, one of the most desired and sought-after areas. This property has so much to offer - 3 bd, 2 ba spacious single story, over 2,000 sq. ft. From the time you enter the Dutch Door to the sunny living room, you will feel right at home. There is a fireplace here, and another in the enchanting family room off the kitchen. The kitchen and family room are set up as a great room with plenty of space for your dining table, family room furniture, plus a breakfast bar to enjoy off the kitchen. The master bedroom is placed privately in the back with its own custom bath and walk-in closet. The two other bedrooms are located toward the front of the house with their bath off the hallway. Extensive use of brick, storybook leaded glass windows, and Dutch Doors. Wrap-around brick driveway/brick patio lends itself to relaxing and enjoying your outdoor space. Lush landscaping and plenty of space for BBQ's and entertaining. You have a one car garage which can also be a play room, art studio, you name it. Only steps to the private beaches, with natural tide pools, volleyball courts, fire pits, BBQ's and picnic tables, 4th of July fireworks and really fun surfing. Let the sounds of the waves lull you to sleep each night. Community Club House, two tennis courts, and basketball court. Play area for the little ones, plus a great BBQ area. Come see inside, you will love it!