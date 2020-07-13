All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:35 AM

103 S La Senda Drive

103 South La Senda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

103 South La Senda Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Three Arch Bay

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Laguna Beach at its finest! Charming home located in the ocean-front community of Three Arch Bay, one of the most desired and sought-after areas. This property has so much to offer - 3 bd, 2 ba spacious single story, over 2,000 sq. ft. From the time you enter the Dutch Door to the sunny living room, you will feel right at home. There is a fireplace here, and another in the enchanting family room off the kitchen. The kitchen and family room are set up as a great room with plenty of space for your dining table, family room furniture, plus a breakfast bar to enjoy off the kitchen. The master bedroom is placed privately in the back with its own custom bath and walk-in closet. The two other bedrooms are located toward the front of the house with their bath off the hallway. Extensive use of brick, storybook leaded glass windows, and Dutch Doors. Wrap-around brick driveway/brick patio lends itself to relaxing and enjoying your outdoor space. Lush landscaping and plenty of space for BBQ's and entertaining. You have a one car garage which can also be a play room, art studio, you name it. Only steps to the private beaches, with natural tide pools, volleyball courts, fire pits, BBQ's and picnic tables, 4th of July fireworks and really fun surfing. Let the sounds of the waves lull you to sleep each night. Community Club House, two tennis courts, and basketball court. Play area for the little ones, plus a great BBQ area. Come see inside, you will love it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 S La Senda Drive have any available units?
103 S La Senda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 103 S La Senda Drive have?
Some of 103 S La Senda Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 S La Senda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
103 S La Senda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 S La Senda Drive pet-friendly?
No, 103 S La Senda Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 103 S La Senda Drive offer parking?
Yes, 103 S La Senda Drive offers parking.
Does 103 S La Senda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 S La Senda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 S La Senda Drive have a pool?
Yes, 103 S La Senda Drive has a pool.
Does 103 S La Senda Drive have accessible units?
No, 103 S La Senda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 103 S La Senda Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 S La Senda Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 103 S La Senda Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 S La Senda Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
