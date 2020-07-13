All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM

1019 Marine Drive

1019 Marine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1019 Marine Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy direct beach access from this lovely home in exclusive Shaw's Cove in North Laguna! Featuring 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this home is furnished with beachy chic decor very fitting for the location. The large living room boasts abundant windows and takes full advantage of the spectacular ocean views. The large ocean view balcony extends your living space and is the perfect spot to enjoy your morning coffee or relax at the end of the day. Location is incredible- Shaw's Cove is part of a marine reserve offering some of the best snorkeling along the coast. Easily walk to fabulous shops, restaurants, art galleries and the festivals that Laguna Beach is known for or during the summer months, enjoy easy access to the trolley!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1019 Marine Drive have any available units?
1019 Marine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1019 Marine Drive have?
Some of 1019 Marine Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1019 Marine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1019 Marine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1019 Marine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1019 Marine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1019 Marine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1019 Marine Drive offers parking.
Does 1019 Marine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1019 Marine Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1019 Marine Drive have a pool?
No, 1019 Marine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1019 Marine Drive have accessible units?
No, 1019 Marine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1019 Marine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1019 Marine Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1019 Marine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1019 Marine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
