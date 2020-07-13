1019 Marine Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy direct beach access from this lovely home in exclusive Shaw's Cove in North Laguna! Featuring 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this home is furnished with beachy chic decor very fitting for the location. The large living room boasts abundant windows and takes full advantage of the spectacular ocean views. The large ocean view balcony extends your living space and is the perfect spot to enjoy your morning coffee or relax at the end of the day. Location is incredible- Shaw's Cove is part of a marine reserve offering some of the best snorkeling along the coast. Easily walk to fabulous shops, restaurants, art galleries and the festivals that Laguna Beach is known for or during the summer months, enjoy easy access to the trolley!