8950 Linden

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Impeccable corner lot home boasts La Mesa’s Beautiful Yard Award! Highly upgraded w/ crown molding, ceiling fans & large windows that bring natural light, plus newer plumbing and heating. Stainless kitchen appliances, gas stove, built in breakfast nook and laundry rm w/ washer/ dryer enhance this inviting home, featuring wood floors. Relax on 700sf of wrap around deck or create an oasis in the “He/ She Shed” + 2 car garage. Drip irrigation & provided landscaping make care of this gorgeous yard a breeze.