Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8950 Linden

8950 Linden Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8950 Linden Lane, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Impeccable corner lot home boasts La Mesa’s Beautiful Yard Award! Highly upgraded w/ crown molding, ceiling fans & large windows that bring natural light, plus newer plumbing and heating. Stainless kitchen appliances, gas stove, built in breakfast nook and laundry rm w/ washer/ dryer enhance this inviting home, featuring wood floors. Relax on 700sf of wrap around deck or create an oasis in the “He/ She Shed” + 2 car garage. Drip irrigation & provided landscaping make care of this gorgeous yard a breeze.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8950 Linden have any available units?
8950 Linden doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8950 Linden have?
Some of 8950 Linden's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8950 Linden currently offering any rent specials?
8950 Linden is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8950 Linden pet-friendly?
No, 8950 Linden is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mesa.
Does 8950 Linden offer parking?
Yes, 8950 Linden offers parking.
Does 8950 Linden have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8950 Linden offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8950 Linden have a pool?
No, 8950 Linden does not have a pool.
Does 8950 Linden have accessible units?
No, 8950 Linden does not have accessible units.
Does 8950 Linden have units with dishwashers?
No, 8950 Linden does not have units with dishwashers.
