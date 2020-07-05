8677 Lemon Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool pool table cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Quaint House with Private Yard, Near the Historical Village of Downtown La Mesa - Peaceful and private. For an appointment to see this home, call the Highlands at 619-466-1433



HOUSE FEATURES:

-Large front porch

-Spacious yard

-Private fenced yard

-Garage

-Spacious kitchen

-Built-in china cabinet

-Sunroom

-Refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher

-Ceiling fans in the bedrooms

-A/C in living room

-Whole-house fan saves on electrical costs!

-Washer/dryer hookups

-Access to two pools, two spas and two recreational rooms (one with a pool table)



LEASE TERMS:

-$35 per adult to apply

-Security deposit same as one months rent.

-Non-smoking

-Pets considered with additional deposit

-Renters insurance required.



For more information, call the Highlands at 619-466-1433.



Managed by Integrity Plus Property Management. www.IntegrityPPM.com. BRE#01986862

Equal Housing Opportunity



(RLNE5171829)