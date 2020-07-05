8677 Lemon Ave.

Amenities
Quaint House with Private Yard, Near the Historical Village of Downtown La Mesa - Peaceful and private. For an appointment to see this home, call the Highlands at 619-466-1433
HOUSE FEATURES:
-Large front porch
-Spacious yard
-Private fenced yard
-Garage
-Spacious kitchen
-Built-in china cabinet
-Sunroom
-Refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher
-Ceiling fans in the bedrooms
-A/C in living room
-Whole-house fan saves on electrical costs!
-Washer/dryer hookups
-Access to two pools, two spas and two recreational rooms (one with a pool table)
LEASE TERMS:
-$35 per adult to apply
-Security deposit same as one months rent.
-Non-smoking
-Pets considered with additional deposit
-Renters insurance required.
For more information, call the Highlands at 619-466-1433.
Managed by Integrity Plus Property Management. www.IntegrityPPM.com. BRE#01986862
