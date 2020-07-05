All apartments in La Mesa
Last updated October 4 2019 at 11:01 AM

8677 Lemon Ave.

8677 Lemon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8677 Lemon Avenue, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Quaint House with Private Yard, Near the Historical Village of Downtown La Mesa - Peaceful and private. For an appointment to see this home, call the Highlands at 619-466-1433

HOUSE FEATURES:
-Large front porch
-Spacious yard
-Private fenced yard
-Garage
-Spacious kitchen
-Built-in china cabinet
-Sunroom
-Refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher
-Ceiling fans in the bedrooms
-A/C in living room
-Whole-house fan saves on electrical costs!
-Washer/dryer hookups
-Access to two pools, two spas and two recreational rooms (one with a pool table)

LEASE TERMS:
-$35 per adult to apply
-Security deposit same as one months rent.
-Non-smoking
-Pets considered with additional deposit
-Renters insurance required.

For more information, call the Highlands at 619-466-1433.

Managed by Integrity Plus Property Management. www.IntegrityPPM.com. BRE#01986862
Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE5171829)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8677 Lemon Ave. have any available units?
8677 Lemon Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8677 Lemon Ave. have?
Some of 8677 Lemon Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8677 Lemon Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
8677 Lemon Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8677 Lemon Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8677 Lemon Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 8677 Lemon Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 8677 Lemon Ave. offers parking.
Does 8677 Lemon Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8677 Lemon Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8677 Lemon Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 8677 Lemon Ave. has a pool.
Does 8677 Lemon Ave. have accessible units?
No, 8677 Lemon Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 8677 Lemon Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8677 Lemon Ave. has units with dishwashers.

