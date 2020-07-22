8130 Laird St.

Amenities
COMPLETELY RENOVATED 3 Bed House with HUGE Backyard! - This gorgeous La Mesa home is 1-story, has a 2-car garage, a huge backyard perfect for pets, a dining room and living room off the kitchen and an easily accessible bathroom. This house has just been recently RENOVATED with beautiful granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, wood floors, a perfect neutral wall color throughout, and central AC/heat ventilation. This property will be available for showings 11/15/19. Please call, text, or email ASAP to schedule before. This property is going to go FAST!
To request additional information, schedule a showing, or request assistance with our online applications, please call Jessica Hawkins at: (619) 300-6564 or email her at: jhawk@amanica.com
Applications are available 24/7 on our website: www.Amanica.com
Applicant Requirements include: 12-month lease, fair credit, Renters Insurance, NO past evictions or judgments, verifiable documented income needs to be 2.5 times the rent, and verification of proof of income/employment and rental history will be conducted.
Amanica Real Estate & Property Management
1450 Harbor Island Dr. #G-10, San Diego, CA 92101 www.Amanica.com
BRE #967449 | Corp BRE #1523568
Office: (619) 300-6564 | Fax: (951) 924-3666
(RLNE5272769)