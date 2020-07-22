All apartments in La Mesa
8130 Laird St.

8130 Laird Street
Location

8130 Laird Street, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
COMPLETELY RENOVATED 3 Bed House with HUGE Backyard! - This gorgeous La Mesa home is 1-story, has a 2-car garage, a huge backyard perfect for pets, a dining room and living room off the kitchen and an easily accessible bathroom. This house has just been recently RENOVATED with beautiful granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, wood floors, a perfect neutral wall color throughout, and central AC/heat ventilation. This property will be available for showings 11/15/19. Please call, text, or email ASAP to schedule before. This property is going to go FAST!

To request additional information, schedule a showing, or request assistance with our online applications, please call Jessica Hawkins at: (619) 300-6564 or email her at: jhawk@amanica.com

Applications are available 24/7 on our website: www.Amanica.com

Applicant Requirements include: 12-month lease, fair credit, Renters Insurance, NO past evictions or judgments, verifiable documented income needs to be 2.5 times the rent, and verification of proof of income/employment and rental history will be conducted.

Amanica Real Estate & Property Management
1450 Harbor Island Dr. #G-10, San Diego, CA 92101 www.Amanica.com
BRE #967449 | Corp BRE #1523568
Office: (619) 300-6564 | Fax: (951) 924-3666

(RLNE5272769)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8130 Laird St. have any available units?
8130 Laird St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8130 Laird St. have?
Some of 8130 Laird St.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8130 Laird St. currently offering any rent specials?
8130 Laird St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8130 Laird St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8130 Laird St. is pet friendly.
Does 8130 Laird St. offer parking?
Yes, 8130 Laird St. offers parking.
Does 8130 Laird St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8130 Laird St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8130 Laird St. have a pool?
No, 8130 Laird St. does not have a pool.
Does 8130 Laird St. have accessible units?
No, 8130 Laird St. does not have accessible units.
Does 8130 Laird St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8130 Laird St. does not have units with dishwashers.
