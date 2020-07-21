7853 Normal Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 Bed/1 Bath Bungalow on Mt. Nebo - This 1948 bungalow offers charm and character while being perfectly suited for entertaining! Located less than 1 mile from La Mesa Village which offers popular dining spots and a weekly farmer's market. Walking distance to La Mesa Dale Elementary, La Mesa Arts Academy, and Helix Charter High School. Close to the 94 and 8 freeways as well as the La Mesa Trolley Station. Secluded backyard is an entertainers paradise with zero maintenance decking, seating areas and your very own mature citrus trees and grape vine.



~2 Bed/1 Bath

~ Detached 2 Car Garage

~Full size Washer/Dryer in garage

~Secluded enclosed backyard paradise

~Wood flooring throughout

~Sunken carpeted living room

~Updated Kitchen with breakfast bar

~Whole house fan

~Solar panels

~Landscaper included

~2 Living Spaces



(RLNE5091659)