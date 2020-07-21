All apartments in La Mesa
Find more places like 7853 Normal Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Mesa, CA
/
7853 Normal Avenue
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:23 AM

7853 Normal Avenue

7853 Normal Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7853 Normal Avenue, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Bed/1 Bath Bungalow on Mt. Nebo - This 1948 bungalow offers charm and character while being perfectly suited for entertaining! Located less than 1 mile from La Mesa Village which offers popular dining spots and a weekly farmer's market. Walking distance to La Mesa Dale Elementary, La Mesa Arts Academy, and Helix Charter High School. Close to the 94 and 8 freeways as well as the La Mesa Trolley Station. Secluded backyard is an entertainers paradise with zero maintenance decking, seating areas and your very own mature citrus trees and grape vine.

~2 Bed/1 Bath
~ Detached 2 Car Garage
~Full size Washer/Dryer in garage
~Secluded enclosed backyard paradise
~Wood flooring throughout
~Sunken carpeted living room
~Updated Kitchen with breakfast bar
~Whole house fan
~Solar panels
~Landscaper included
~2 Living Spaces

(RLNE5091659)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7853 Normal Avenue have any available units?
7853 Normal Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7853 Normal Avenue have?
Some of 7853 Normal Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7853 Normal Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7853 Normal Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7853 Normal Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7853 Normal Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7853 Normal Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7853 Normal Avenue offers parking.
Does 7853 Normal Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7853 Normal Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7853 Normal Avenue have a pool?
No, 7853 Normal Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7853 Normal Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7853 Normal Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7853 Normal Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7853 Normal Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Move Cross Country
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct
La Mesa, CA 91941
Elán Mesa Lofts
7491 Collins Avenue
La Mesa, CA 91942
Trolley Palm
4302 Palm Ave
La Mesa, CA 91941
Adagio
5427 Lake Murray Blvd
La Mesa, CA 91942
Cove La Mesa
7400 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Seta
7346 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
The Palms of La Mesa
7481 Mohawk St
La Mesa, CA 91942

Similar Pages

La Mesa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLa Mesa 2 Bedroom Apartments
La Mesa Dog Friendly ApartmentsLa Mesa Pet Friendly Apartments
La Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CA
El Cajon, CATemecula, CAPoway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Rancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CAFallbrook, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College