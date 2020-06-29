All apartments in La Mesa
Find more places like 7571 Sturgess Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Mesa, CA
/
7571 Sturgess Avenue
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

7571 Sturgess Avenue

7571 Sturgess Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7571 Sturgess Avenue, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
La Mesa, 7571 Sturgess Avenue, Fireplace, Den/Office, Lg Fenced Yard - Spacious 2 story home on a quiet street. Den / Office, Plenty of closet space. Fireplace. Large fenced rear yard.

The homeowner of this property is particularly specific about applicants having well established credit, income, and landlord reference. Please consider this if you are interested in the property.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2306513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7571 Sturgess Avenue have any available units?
7571 Sturgess Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7571 Sturgess Avenue have?
Some of 7571 Sturgess Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7571 Sturgess Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7571 Sturgess Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7571 Sturgess Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7571 Sturgess Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mesa.
Does 7571 Sturgess Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7571 Sturgess Avenue offers parking.
Does 7571 Sturgess Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7571 Sturgess Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7571 Sturgess Avenue have a pool?
No, 7571 Sturgess Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7571 Sturgess Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7571 Sturgess Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7571 Sturgess Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7571 Sturgess Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct
La Mesa, CA 91941
Trolley Palm
4302 Palm Ave
La Mesa, CA 91941
Adagio
5427 Lake Murray Blvd
La Mesa, CA 91942
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Seta
7346 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Shasta Lane
5560 Shasta Ln
La Mesa, CA 91942
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy
La Mesa, CA 91942
The Palms of La Mesa
7481 Mohawk St
La Mesa, CA 91942

Similar Pages

La Mesa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLa Mesa 2 Bedroom Apartments
La Mesa Dog Friendly ApartmentsLa Mesa Pet Friendly Apartments
La Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CA
El Cajon, CATemecula, CAPoway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Rancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CAFallbrook, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College