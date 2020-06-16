7546 Parkway Drive, Unit 2-N

Amenities
*Water, trash, sewage, and reserved parking spot are all included in the rent
APARTMENT FEATURES:
Upgraded carpet
Modern vinyl in kitchen and in bathroom
Chrome kitchen and bathroom fixtures
Upgraded ceiling fan
Built in appliances (Refrigerator, Oven, Cook top)
Ceiling Fans
Prewired for cable, telephone and Internet
COMMUNITY FEATURES:
On Site Laundry Room
One Reserved Parking Spot
Large Pool
24/7 Maintenance Department
On-site Rental Office
Near SDSU, North Park, & Mission Valley, Groceries, Dining, Starbucks & More!
PETS ARE WELCOME!
We welcome your dogs and cats. New tenants will be required to sign a pet contract and pay an additional pet deposit. (25lb weight limit)