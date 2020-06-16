7546 Parkway Drive, Unit 2-N

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance internet access

*Water, trash, sewage, and reserved parking spot are all included in the rent



APARTMENT FEATURES:

Upgraded carpet

Modern vinyl in kitchen and in bathroom

Chrome kitchen and bathroom fixtures

Upgraded ceiling fan

Built in appliances (Refrigerator, Oven, Cook top)

Ceiling Fans

Prewired for cable, telephone and Internet



COMMUNITY FEATURES:

On Site Laundry Room

One Reserved Parking Spot

Large Pool

24/7 Maintenance Department

On-site Rental Office

Near SDSU, North Park, & Mission Valley, Groceries, Dining, Starbucks & More!



PETS ARE WELCOME!



We welcome your dogs and cats. New tenants will be required to sign a pet contract and pay an additional pet deposit. (25lb weight limit)