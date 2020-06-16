All apartments in La Mesa
Find more places like 7546 Parkway Drive, Unit 2-N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Mesa, CA
/
7546 Parkway Drive, Unit 2-N
Last updated April 18 2020 at 9:17 AM

7546 Parkway Drive, Unit 2-N

7546 Parkway Drive · (858) 353-7915
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
La Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7546 Parkway Drive, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
*Water, trash, sewage, and reserved parking spot are all included in the rent

APARTMENT FEATURES:
Upgraded carpet
Modern vinyl in kitchen and in bathroom
Chrome kitchen and bathroom fixtures
Upgraded ceiling fan
Built in appliances (Refrigerator, Oven, Cook top)
Ceiling Fans
Prewired for cable, telephone and Internet

COMMUNITY FEATURES:
On Site Laundry Room
One Reserved Parking Spot
Large Pool
24/7 Maintenance Department
On-site Rental Office
Near SDSU, North Park, & Mission Valley, Groceries, Dining, Starbucks & More!

PETS ARE WELCOME!

We welcome your dogs and cats. New tenants will be required to sign a pet contract and pay an additional pet deposit. (25lb weight limit)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7546 Parkway Drive, Unit 2-N have any available units?
7546 Parkway Drive, Unit 2-N has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7546 Parkway Drive, Unit 2-N have?
Some of 7546 Parkway Drive, Unit 2-N's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7546 Parkway Drive, Unit 2-N currently offering any rent specials?
7546 Parkway Drive, Unit 2-N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7546 Parkway Drive, Unit 2-N pet-friendly?
Yes, 7546 Parkway Drive, Unit 2-N is pet friendly.
Does 7546 Parkway Drive, Unit 2-N offer parking?
Yes, 7546 Parkway Drive, Unit 2-N does offer parking.
Does 7546 Parkway Drive, Unit 2-N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7546 Parkway Drive, Unit 2-N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7546 Parkway Drive, Unit 2-N have a pool?
Yes, 7546 Parkway Drive, Unit 2-N has a pool.
Does 7546 Parkway Drive, Unit 2-N have accessible units?
No, 7546 Parkway Drive, Unit 2-N does not have accessible units.
Does 7546 Parkway Drive, Unit 2-N have units with dishwashers?
No, 7546 Parkway Drive, Unit 2-N does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7546 Parkway Drive, Unit 2-N?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct
La Mesa, CA 91941
Trolley Palm
4302 Palm Ave
La Mesa, CA 91941
Cove La Mesa
7400 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Seta
7346 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Shasta Lane
5560 Shasta Ln
La Mesa, CA 91942
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
The Palms of La Mesa
7481 Mohawk St
La Mesa, CA 91942

Similar Pages

La Mesa 1 BedroomsLa Mesa 2 Bedrooms
La Mesa Apartments with BalconyLa Mesa Pet Friendly Places
La Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CA
Murrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Solana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity