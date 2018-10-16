Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

7508 Parkway Drive #109 Available 02/15/20 Large 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condominium Pool and Jacuzzi! - Large, bright 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condominium with onsite laundry, community pool and Jacuzzi. The home includes a refrigerator, electric stove/oven, dishwasher, Air Conditioning, ceiling fan, private use balcony, and walk-in closet. The home one off-street parking spot with the option to rent another parking spot if needed. Renters insurance is a requirement to rent homes with our company. Unfortunately this Homeowners Association does not allow pet. Fantastic location with easy access to the 8 freeway, Lake Murray, Costco, Vons, a wide verity of shopping and entertainment. To schedule a property tour please contact Barbara at 619.569.0615 *Updated photos will be posted soon



(RLNE3793535)