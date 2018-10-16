All apartments in La Mesa
Last updated January 26 2020 at 1:00 PM

7508 Parkway Drive #109

7508 Parkway Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7508 Parkway Dr, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
7508 Parkway Drive #109 Available 02/15/20 Large 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condominium Pool and Jacuzzi! - Large, bright 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condominium with onsite laundry, community pool and Jacuzzi. The home includes a refrigerator, electric stove/oven, dishwasher, Air Conditioning, ceiling fan, private use balcony, and walk-in closet. The home one off-street parking spot with the option to rent another parking spot if needed. Renters insurance is a requirement to rent homes with our company. Unfortunately this Homeowners Association does not allow pet. Fantastic location with easy access to the 8 freeway, Lake Murray, Costco, Vons, a wide verity of shopping and entertainment. To schedule a property tour please contact Barbara at 619.569.0615 *Updated photos will be posted soon

(RLNE3793535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7508 Parkway Drive #109 have any available units?
7508 Parkway Drive #109 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7508 Parkway Drive #109 have?
Some of 7508 Parkway Drive #109's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7508 Parkway Drive #109 currently offering any rent specials?
7508 Parkway Drive #109 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7508 Parkway Drive #109 pet-friendly?
No, 7508 Parkway Drive #109 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mesa.
Does 7508 Parkway Drive #109 offer parking?
Yes, 7508 Parkway Drive #109 offers parking.
Does 7508 Parkway Drive #109 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7508 Parkway Drive #109 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7508 Parkway Drive #109 have a pool?
Yes, 7508 Parkway Drive #109 has a pool.
Does 7508 Parkway Drive #109 have accessible units?
No, 7508 Parkway Drive #109 does not have accessible units.
Does 7508 Parkway Drive #109 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7508 Parkway Drive #109 has units with dishwashers.

