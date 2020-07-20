Amenities

1 BEDROOM END UNIT OVER LOOKING THE POOL - This 1 bedroom corner unit is located in the Condo community of Parkway Point.



The unit has was completely renovated the following upgrades:

* Paint

* Carpet

* Tile entry, kitchen and bath

* New lighting fixtures

* New shades

* New window sills



The kitchen has been upgraded also with:

* All stainless steel appliances

* Refrigerator included

* New cabinets

* Granite counter tops

* New stainless sink

* New faucet



The bathroom has the following:

* New vanity

* Granite counter top

* New sink & faucet



The community offers the following:

1 assigned parking space

1 available parking space for an additional $25.00 per month

* Pool

* Spa

* Laundry facility with coin op washer and dryers



For more information or an appointment to view this unit call 858-842-4045.

You can apply online at klpartnerspm.com go to "vacancies " and click on this address



CA DRE Brokers License #01877647



7504-101 Parkway Drive

La Mesa



(RLNE3999629)