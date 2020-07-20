All apartments in La Mesa
7504-101 Parkway Drive
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

7504-101 Parkway Drive

7504 Parkway Dr · No Longer Available
La Mesa
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Location

7504 Parkway Dr, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
1 BEDROOM END UNIT OVER LOOKING THE POOL - This 1 bedroom corner unit is located in the Condo community of Parkway Point.

The unit has was completely renovated the following upgrades:
* Paint
* Carpet
* Tile entry, kitchen and bath
* New lighting fixtures
* New shades
* New window sills

The kitchen has been upgraded also with:
* All stainless steel appliances
* Refrigerator included
* New cabinets
* Granite counter tops
* New stainless sink
* New faucet

The bathroom has the following:
* New vanity
* Granite counter top
* New sink & faucet

The community offers the following:
1 assigned parking space
1 available parking space for an additional $25.00 per month
* Pool
* Spa
* Laundry facility with coin op washer and dryers

For more information or an appointment to view this unit call 858-842-4045.
You can apply online at klpartnerspm.com go to "vacancies " and click on this address

CA DRE Brokers License #01877647

7504-101 Parkway Drive
La Mesa

(RLNE3999629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7504-101 Parkway Drive have any available units?
7504-101 Parkway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7504-101 Parkway Drive have?
Some of 7504-101 Parkway Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7504-101 Parkway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7504-101 Parkway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7504-101 Parkway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7504-101 Parkway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mesa.
Does 7504-101 Parkway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7504-101 Parkway Drive offers parking.
Does 7504-101 Parkway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7504-101 Parkway Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7504-101 Parkway Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7504-101 Parkway Drive has a pool.
Does 7504-101 Parkway Drive have accessible units?
No, 7504-101 Parkway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7504-101 Parkway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7504-101 Parkway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
