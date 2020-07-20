Amenities
1 BEDROOM END UNIT OVER LOOKING THE POOL - This 1 bedroom corner unit is located in the Condo community of Parkway Point.
The unit has was completely renovated the following upgrades:
* Paint
* Carpet
* Tile entry, kitchen and bath
* New lighting fixtures
* New shades
* New window sills
The kitchen has been upgraded also with:
* All stainless steel appliances
* Refrigerator included
* New cabinets
* Granite counter tops
* New stainless sink
* New faucet
The bathroom has the following:
* New vanity
* Granite counter top
* New sink & faucet
The community offers the following:
1 assigned parking space
1 available parking space for an additional $25.00 per month
* Pool
* Spa
* Laundry facility with coin op washer and dryers
For more information or an appointment to view this unit call 858-842-4045.
You can apply online at klpartnerspm.com go to "vacancies " and click on this address
CA DRE Brokers License #01877647
7504-101 Parkway Drive
La Mesa
(RLNE3999629)