All apartments in La Mesa
Find more places like 7262 Cornell Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Mesa, CA
/
7262 Cornell Avenue
Last updated April 20 2019 at 12:05 PM

7262 Cornell Avenue

7262 Cornell Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7262 Cornell Avenue, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available Now! Cozy Cottage in La Mesa - Remodeled 3 BR/2 BA home in La Mesa, Fresh Low Water Landscaping front and back, Hardwood Floors thru out, Upgraded Kitchen with side by side Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer in 2 car Detached Garage, 1326 ESF, New Blinds, Ceiling Fans, a well cared for cozy Cottage with easy access to Shopping and Freeways.

Watch for upcoming Open House Showing times. Property is unfurnished.

For more info... call/text Rob 619-806-0760 robdelagrange@gmail.com

All applicants over 18 years of age to complete tenant application plus $35 per person processing fee.

There is a one time $45. lease processing fee.

Owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.

Chase Pacific is the only agent contracted to represent this property.
CA DRE 00781278

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenants agent/representative to confirm the information herein.

(RLNE4798004)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7262 Cornell Avenue have any available units?
7262 Cornell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7262 Cornell Avenue have?
Some of 7262 Cornell Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7262 Cornell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7262 Cornell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7262 Cornell Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7262 Cornell Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7262 Cornell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7262 Cornell Avenue offers parking.
Does 7262 Cornell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7262 Cornell Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7262 Cornell Avenue have a pool?
No, 7262 Cornell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7262 Cornell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7262 Cornell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7262 Cornell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7262 Cornell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct
La Mesa, CA 91941
Elán Mesa Lofts
7491 Collins Avenue
La Mesa, CA 91942
Adagio
5427 Lake Murray Blvd
La Mesa, CA 91942
Cove La Mesa
7400 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Seta
7346 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Elán Avante Apartment Homes
8515 Chloe Ave
La Mesa, CA 91942
The Palms of La Mesa
7481 Mohawk St
La Mesa, CA 91942

Similar Pages

La Mesa 1 BedroomsLa Mesa 2 Bedrooms
La Mesa Dog Friendly ApartmentsLa Mesa Pet Friendly Places
La Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CA
El Cajon, CATemecula, CAPoway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Rancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CAFallbrook, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College