w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

6741 Rolando Knolls Available 05/15/20 Beautifully refurbished 3 bed / 2 bath home in La Mesa! - VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE, CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE!



This gorgeous home has been upgraded with new paint, flooring, and features that give it a cool retro feel! Spacious layout with a beautiful lush front yard and back patio area that is perfect for entertaining!



As you enter the home, you are greeted with a large living room with original wood floors. There are large floor to ceiling windows that let the bright San Diego sunshine into your new home with doors that lead out to a great outdoor patio area, that is perfect for entertaining!



The kitchen boasts new retro-style flooring, full-size appliances with bright white cabinets and also hosts an open dining area with a large window.



To the right half of the house you will find the bedrooms and bathrooms. The first two bedrooms on your right feature bright windows, brand new carpeting, and ample closet space. There is a "Hollywood" style bathroom shared between the two bedrooms that has been upgraded with retro-style features. The third bedroom is across the hall from these two bedrooms and a large bathroom with full-size tub located off the hallway as well.



This home also includes a two-car garage with direct access to the house, a driveway, and a big lush front lawn! The owner will be paying for landscaping (front yard) for the lucky renters of this beautiful home. Renters will be required to maintain the back patio area.



We are dog friendly, with pet deposit and pet rent. Breed restrictions apply and pets must be approved.



This home will go quick! Call today for an appointment to see it!



No Cats Allowed



