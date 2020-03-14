All apartments in La Mesa
6741 Rolando Knolls

6741 Rolando Knolls Drive
Location

6741 Rolando Knolls Drive, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
6741 Rolando Knolls Available 05/15/20 Beautifully refurbished 3 bed / 2 bath home in La Mesa! - VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE, CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE!

This gorgeous home has been upgraded with new paint, flooring, and features that give it a cool retro feel! Spacious layout with a beautiful lush front yard and back patio area that is perfect for entertaining!

As you enter the home, you are greeted with a large living room with original wood floors. There are large floor to ceiling windows that let the bright San Diego sunshine into your new home with doors that lead out to a great outdoor patio area, that is perfect for entertaining!

The kitchen boasts new retro-style flooring, full-size appliances with bright white cabinets and also hosts an open dining area with a large window.

To the right half of the house you will find the bedrooms and bathrooms. The first two bedrooms on your right feature bright windows, brand new carpeting, and ample closet space. There is a "Hollywood" style bathroom shared between the two bedrooms that has been upgraded with retro-style features. The third bedroom is across the hall from these two bedrooms and a large bathroom with full-size tub located off the hallway as well.

This home also includes a two-car garage with direct access to the house, a driveway, and a big lush front lawn! The owner will be paying for landscaping (front yard) for the lucky renters of this beautiful home. Renters will be required to maintain the back patio area.

We are dog friendly, with pet deposit and pet rent. Breed restrictions apply and pets must be approved.

This home will go quick! Call today for an appointment to see it!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4804403)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6741 Rolando Knolls have any available units?
6741 Rolando Knolls doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6741 Rolando Knolls have?
Some of 6741 Rolando Knolls's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6741 Rolando Knolls currently offering any rent specials?
6741 Rolando Knolls is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6741 Rolando Knolls pet-friendly?
Yes, 6741 Rolando Knolls is pet friendly.
Does 6741 Rolando Knolls offer parking?
Yes, 6741 Rolando Knolls offers parking.
Does 6741 Rolando Knolls have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6741 Rolando Knolls does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6741 Rolando Knolls have a pool?
No, 6741 Rolando Knolls does not have a pool.
Does 6741 Rolando Knolls have accessible units?
No, 6741 Rolando Knolls does not have accessible units.
Does 6741 Rolando Knolls have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6741 Rolando Knolls has units with dishwashers.
