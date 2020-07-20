All apartments in La Mesa
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:43 AM

6310 Henderson Drive

6310 Henderson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6310 Henderson Drive, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6310 Henderson Drive Available 05/14/19 Beautifully Maintained House on Quiet Street - Open floor plan, cozy stone fireplace in living room, gleaming hardwood flooring throughout with tile in bathrooms and kitchen, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, dishwasher, breakfast counter. Private fenced backyard with covered patio. Master bedroom has his and hers closets with attached bathroom. Owner provides gardener and pays for trash and sewer. Tenant pays gas, electric, and water. Washer & Dryer in 2 car garage. Small pet considered (+$500 increased sec deposit if approved)

(RLNE3815828)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

