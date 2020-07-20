Amenities

6310 Henderson Drive Available 05/14/19 Beautifully Maintained House on Quiet Street - Open floor plan, cozy stone fireplace in living room, gleaming hardwood flooring throughout with tile in bathrooms and kitchen, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, dishwasher, breakfast counter. Private fenced backyard with covered patio. Master bedroom has his and hers closets with attached bathroom. Owner provides gardener and pays for trash and sewer. Tenant pays gas, electric, and water. Washer & Dryer in 2 car garage. Small pet considered (+$500 increased sec deposit if approved)



