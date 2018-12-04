5646 Amaya Dr #130.

Amenities

$1795 Large 1 Bedroom Condo In Central Park For Lease - 5648-Amaya Dr. #130, La Mesa, CA 91942

Available Now

Contact Julie 619-279-1008



You will feel right at home once you walk into this amazing peaceful & serene condo with enclosed balcony, clubhouse, pool, Jacuzzi & open space area for pets. It is located just north of I-8 in one of the nicest sections of La Mesa, which is one of the nicest suburbs of San Diego. The resort-like setting makes this truly East County's premier community.



This upgraded, 2nd floor 1 bedroom home features upgraded interior and a large balcony. The kitchen features beautiful cherry wood cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless appliances.



The unit comes with one covered parking space and there is more than ample open parking within the complex for your visitors or additional vehicles.



The complex is next door to the beautiful & inviting Northmont Park, within walking distance of the trolley station and grocery shopping and just up the road from Grossmont Shopping Center.



RENTAL FEATURES

- Large bedroom w/large closet______ - Upgraded Interior

- Washer/Dryer in unit_____________ - Large balcony

- Stainless steel appliances _________ - Granite counter tops

- Air conditioning ________________ - Central heat

- Microwave ____________________ - Stove/Oven

- Refrigerator ___________________ - Dishwasher

- Cable-ready



COMMUNITY FEATURES

- Business center _________________ - Clubhouse

- Swimming pool _________________ - Fitness center

- Covered parking ________________ - Guest parking

- Heated Spa



PET POLICY

Pets live rent free. Up to 2 indoor cats are always welcome and we will consider up to 2 well-behaved dogs that don't weigh more than 45 pounds each.



LEASE TERMS

We ask for a $1000 deposit and a one-year lease that converts to a month-to-month agreement after the first 12 months.



(RLNE5224560)