5646 Amaya Dr #130

5646 Amaya Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5646 Amaya Drive, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
$1795 Large 1 Bedroom Condo In Central Park For Lease - 5648-Amaya Dr. #130, La Mesa, CA 91942
Available Now
Contact Julie 619-279-1008

You will feel right at home once you walk into this amazing peaceful & serene condo with enclosed balcony, clubhouse, pool, Jacuzzi & open space area for pets. It is located just north of I-8 in one of the nicest sections of La Mesa, which is one of the nicest suburbs of San Diego. The resort-like setting makes this truly East County's premier community.

This upgraded, 2nd floor 1 bedroom home features upgraded interior and a large balcony. The kitchen features beautiful cherry wood cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless appliances.

The unit comes with one covered parking space and there is more than ample open parking within the complex for your visitors or additional vehicles.

The complex is next door to the beautiful & inviting Northmont Park, within walking distance of the trolley station and grocery shopping and just up the road from Grossmont Shopping Center.

RENTAL FEATURES
- Large bedroom w/large closet______ - Upgraded Interior
- Washer/Dryer in unit_____________ - Large balcony
- Stainless steel appliances _________ - Granite counter tops
- Air conditioning ________________ - Central heat
- Microwave ____________________ - Stove/Oven
- Refrigerator ___________________ - Dishwasher
- Cable-ready

COMMUNITY FEATURES
- Business center _________________ - Clubhouse
- Swimming pool _________________ - Fitness center
- Covered parking ________________ - Guest parking
- Heated Spa

PET POLICY
Pets live rent free. Up to 2 indoor cats are always welcome and we will consider up to 2 well-behaved dogs that don't weigh more than 45 pounds each.

LEASE TERMS
We ask for a $1000 deposit and a one-year lease that converts to a month-to-month agreement after the first 12 months.

(RLNE5224560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

