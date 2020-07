Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

4579 4TH STREET Available 08/01/20 BEAUTIFUL TWO BEDROOM HOME STEPS FROM LA MESA VILLAGE - LA MESA GEM! TWO BEDROOM/1.5 BATH HOME WITH WESTWARD FACING VIEWS. JUST A SHORT WALK TO LA MESA VILLAGE AND ALL THE RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING. THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME HAS A COMPLETELY REMODELED KITCHEN, ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND CUSTOM CUPBOARDS AND TILE BACK SPLASH. HARD WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT AND OPEN BEAM WOOD CEILINGS ADD TO THE CHARM OF THIS HOME. SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM WITH UPDATED BATHROOM AND CUSTOM TILE FLOORING. LARGE DECK OFF THE LIVING ROOM WITH GLASS WALL TO ENSURE VIEWS ARE UNOBSTRUCTED. ATTACHED ONE CAR GARAGE. HOME ALSO HAS SOLAR.

THIS HOME WILL GO QUICKLY SO CALL TODAY AND SCHEDULE A VIEWING.

CALL SD REALTY & MANAGEMENT AT 619 697-0602 OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.SDREALTYANDMANAGEMENT.COM

$2495.00 A MONTH RENT.



(RLNE5917227)