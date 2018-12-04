Amenities

4530 Troy Ln. Available 05/01/20 BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM POOL HOME IN LA MESA - This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home totals 1,716 sf. This luxurious home has so much character, quality, and was built with master crafted custom wood throughout.



The interior has beautiful dark cherry hardwood floors, coffered ceiling with chandelier, ceilings with recessed lighting/indirect frame lighting, custom lit art niches with granite shelf base, extravagant white crown molding and matching window shutters throughout, dual-pane windows, a lavish neutral-toned tiled fire place perfectly framed with matching molding, wainscoting on walls, granite counter tops and stainless steal appliances in the kitchen, a kitchen built-in breakfast nook, a custom stoned wet bar with an integrated wine fridge, the living room and bedrooms come with elegant ceiling fans, the bedrooms have mirror closet doors, the bathrooms have detailed tile/stone work and spacious showers, and central AC/heat.



The exterior of the home is truly an entertainers dream. You will live for the sunsets and sunrises in this home. The deck is brightly lit with a unique airy patio cover, a high-end Azek composite decking, a charming tiled salt water pool with 3 delightful spillways, past the gated pool deck is lush green lawn perfect for play and landscaping pockets throughout.



This home is located in La Mesa, minutes from the 8/94/125 fwy, SDSU, restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. It's a perfect location that offers so much just east of central San Diego.



This home is tenant-occupied, however, we are still showing on appointment-basis and this property will be ready for move-in on May 1st.



To request additional information, schedule a showing, or request assistance with our online applications, please call or text Jessica Hawkins at: (619) 300-6564 or email her at: jhawk@amanica.com



Applications are available 24/7 on our website: www.Amanica.com



Applicant Requirements include: 12-month lease, fair credit, Renters Insurance, NO past evictions or judgments, verifiable documented income needs to be 2.5 times the rent, and verification of proof of income/employment and rental history will be conducted.



Amanica Real Estate & Property Management

www.Amanica.com

Office: (619) 300-6564 | Fax: (951) 924-3666

BRE #967449 | Corp BRE #1523568



