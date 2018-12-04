All apartments in La Mesa
4530 Troy Ln.
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:26 PM

4530 Troy Ln.

4530 Troy Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4530 Troy Lane, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
4530 Troy Ln. Available 05/01/20 BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM POOL HOME IN LA MESA - This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home totals 1,716 sf. This luxurious home has so much character, quality, and was built with master crafted custom wood throughout.

The interior has beautiful dark cherry hardwood floors, coffered ceiling with chandelier, ceilings with recessed lighting/indirect frame lighting, custom lit art niches with granite shelf base, extravagant white crown molding and matching window shutters throughout, dual-pane windows, a lavish neutral-toned tiled fire place perfectly framed with matching molding, wainscoting on walls, granite counter tops and stainless steal appliances in the kitchen, a kitchen built-in breakfast nook, a custom stoned wet bar with an integrated wine fridge, the living room and bedrooms come with elegant ceiling fans, the bedrooms have mirror closet doors, the bathrooms have detailed tile/stone work and spacious showers, and central AC/heat.

The exterior of the home is truly an entertainers dream. You will live for the sunsets and sunrises in this home. The deck is brightly lit with a unique airy patio cover, a high-end Azek composite decking, a charming tiled salt water pool with 3 delightful spillways, past the gated pool deck is lush green lawn perfect for play and landscaping pockets throughout.

This home is located in La Mesa, minutes from the 8/94/125 fwy, SDSU, restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. It's a perfect location that offers so much just east of central San Diego.

This home is tenant-occupied, however, we are still showing on appointment-basis and this property will be ready for move-in on May 1st.

To request additional information, schedule a showing, or request assistance with our online applications, please call or text Jessica Hawkins at: (619) 300-6564 or email her at: jhawk@amanica.com

Applications are available 24/7 on our website: www.Amanica.com

Applicant Requirements include: 12-month lease, fair credit, Renters Insurance, NO past evictions or judgments, verifiable documented income needs to be 2.5 times the rent, and verification of proof of income/employment and rental history will be conducted.

Amanica Real Estate & Property Management
www.Amanica.com
Office: (619) 300-6564 | Fax: (951) 924-3666
BRE #967449 | Corp BRE #1523568

(RLNE5685491)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4530 Troy Ln. have any available units?
4530 Troy Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4530 Troy Ln. have?
Some of 4530 Troy Ln.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4530 Troy Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
4530 Troy Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4530 Troy Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 4530 Troy Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mesa.
Does 4530 Troy Ln. offer parking?
No, 4530 Troy Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 4530 Troy Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4530 Troy Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4530 Troy Ln. have a pool?
Yes, 4530 Troy Ln. has a pool.
Does 4530 Troy Ln. have accessible units?
No, 4530 Troy Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 4530 Troy Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4530 Troy Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.

