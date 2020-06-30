4423 Rosebud Lane

Amenities
Non-smoking Property!
This small apartment community is located in the heart of La Mesa. You are a short walk to schools, parks and bus lines. Just a short drive to get you into La Mesa Village for some excellent restaurants, boutiques and a trolley stop. Easy freeway access.
This complex offers on-site laundry and off-street assigned parking. The courtyard area has some nice shade trees to help cool the summer days.
Rental Criteria:
-must have gross income of at least 2.5 times the rent or more
-good credit
-5yrs good rental history
-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord
Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.
www.flyingdogenterprises.com
(619) 698-7520
BRE #01004279
This lower, two bedroom apartment home has tile floors throughout for easy cleaning and a fenced patio. There is off-street parking. Your small pet (20 lbs or smaller, fixed and over 1 yr old) is welcome with an additional security deposit ($250/pet - 2 pet max). Walking distance to area schools, shopping and public transportation.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,490, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,440, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.