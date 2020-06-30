All apartments in La Mesa
Find more places like 4423 Rosebud Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Mesa, CA
/
4423 Rosebud Lane
Last updated May 14 2020 at 4:45 PM

4423 Rosebud Lane

4423 Rosebud Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4423 Rosebud Lane, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
Non-smoking Property!
This small apartment community is located in the heart of La Mesa. You are a short walk to schools, parks and bus lines. Just a short drive to get you into La Mesa Village for some excellent restaurants, boutiques and a trolley stop. Easy freeway access.

This complex offers on-site laundry and off-street assigned parking. The courtyard area has some nice shade trees to help cool the summer days.

Rental Criteria:
-must have gross income of at least 2.5 times the rent or more
-good credit
-5yrs good rental history
-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord
-Non-Smoking Property

Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.
www.flyingdogenterprises.com
(619) 698-7520
BRE #01004279

This lower, two bedroom apartment home has tile floors throughout for easy cleaning and a fenced patio. There is off-street parking. Your small pet (20 lbs or smaller, fixed and over 1 yr old) is welcome with an additional security deposit ($250/pet - 2 pet max). Walking distance to area schools, shopping and public transportation.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,490, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,440, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4423 Rosebud Lane have any available units?
4423 Rosebud Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4423 Rosebud Lane have?
Some of 4423 Rosebud Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4423 Rosebud Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4423 Rosebud Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4423 Rosebud Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4423 Rosebud Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4423 Rosebud Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4423 Rosebud Lane offers parking.
Does 4423 Rosebud Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4423 Rosebud Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4423 Rosebud Lane have a pool?
No, 4423 Rosebud Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4423 Rosebud Lane have accessible units?
No, 4423 Rosebud Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4423 Rosebud Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4423 Rosebud Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trolley Palm
4302 Palm Ave
La Mesa, CA 91941
Adagio
5427 Lake Murray Blvd
La Mesa, CA 91942
Cove La Mesa
7400 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Seta
7346 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Villa Capri
4508 3rd St
La Mesa, CA 91941
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy
La Mesa, CA 91942
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
The Palms of La Mesa
7481 Mohawk St
La Mesa, CA 91942

Similar Pages

La Mesa 1 BedroomsLa Mesa 2 Bedrooms
La Mesa Apartments with BalconyLa Mesa Pet Friendly Places
La Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CA
Murrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Solana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College