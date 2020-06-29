All apartments in La Mesa
Last updated February 19 2020 at 12:31 PM

4354 Rosebud Lane

4354 Rosebud Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4354 Rosebud Lane, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
courtyard
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
Charming duplex in small community with large private, fenced yard. The unit has hardwood and vinyl flooring. The unit has new dual-pane windows. Assigned off-street parking available. Comes with 1 Car Garage

Non Smoking Property!

Small, vintage community with lovely grassy courtyard. Duplex-style units all have dual paned windows installed. Off-street parking and some garages available. Most units have privately enclosed yards that will accommodate a small dog.

*Resident is responsibe for all utilities except trash disposal.

Rental Criteria:
-must have gross income of at least 2.5 times the rent or more
-good credit
-5yrs good rental history
-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord
-Small pets allowed (20lbs or under, restriction and add'l deposit apply)

Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.
www.flyingdogent.com
(619) 698-7520
BRE #01004279

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,490, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,440, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4354 Rosebud Lane have any available units?
4354 Rosebud Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4354 Rosebud Lane have?
Some of 4354 Rosebud Lane's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4354 Rosebud Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4354 Rosebud Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4354 Rosebud Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4354 Rosebud Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4354 Rosebud Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4354 Rosebud Lane offers parking.
Does 4354 Rosebud Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4354 Rosebud Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4354 Rosebud Lane have a pool?
No, 4354 Rosebud Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4354 Rosebud Lane have accessible units?
No, 4354 Rosebud Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4354 Rosebud Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4354 Rosebud Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
