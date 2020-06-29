4354 Rosebud Lane

Amenities
Charming duplex in small community with large private, fenced yard. The unit has hardwood and vinyl flooring. The unit has new dual-pane windows. Assigned off-street parking available. Comes with 1 Car Garage
Non Smoking Property!
Small, vintage community with lovely grassy courtyard. Duplex-style units all have dual paned windows installed. Off-street parking and some garages available. Most units have privately enclosed yards that will accommodate a small dog.
*Resident is responsibe for all utilities except trash disposal.
Rental Criteria:
-must have gross income of at least 2.5 times the rent or more
-good credit
-5yrs good rental history
-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord
-Small pets allowed (20lbs or under, restriction and add'l deposit apply)
Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.
www.flyingdogent.com
(619) 698-7520
BRE #01004279
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,490, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,440, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.