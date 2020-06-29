4354 Rosebud Lane

Amenities

garbage disposal pet friendly garage courtyard

Unit Amenities garbage disposal Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking garage

Charming duplex in small community with large private, fenced yard. The unit has hardwood and vinyl flooring. The unit has new dual-pane windows. Assigned off-street parking available. Comes with 1 Car Garage



Non Smoking Property!



Small, vintage community with lovely grassy courtyard. Duplex-style units all have dual paned windows installed. Off-street parking and some garages available. Most units have privately enclosed yards that will accommodate a small dog.



*Resident is responsibe for all utilities except trash disposal.



Rental Criteria:

-must have gross income of at least 2.5 times the rent or more

-good credit

-5yrs good rental history

-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord

-Small pets allowed (20lbs or under, restriction and add'l deposit apply)



Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.

www.flyingdogent.com

(619) 698-7520

BRE #01004279



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,490, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,440, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.