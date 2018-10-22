Amenities

4022 Apore St. Available 08/01/19 La Mesa Helix Area Renovated Beautiful View Home with Entertainers Delight Backyard on Cul-de-Sac - *Stylish Travertine Tile and Rich Hardwood Floors

*Quartz Counter-tops

*Stainless Steel Appliances with Refrigerator Included

*Red Maple Cabinets

*Air Conditioning

*Beautiful Views

*Vaulted Ceilings

*Fresh Paint Throughout

*Wood Burning Fireplace

*Large Serene Fenced and Landscaped Yard

*Oversized Very Large 2 Car Garage and Driveway Parking

*Remodeled Bathrooms w/ Expresso Vanities

*Washer and Dryer Included

*Spacious Master Suite w/walk-in closet

*Extra Linen Closet and Storage space

*Walk to Award Winning Schools



Come enjoy the cool breeze in this Beautiful La Mesa Home. Dreams Galore with this single level home in a Fantastic Neighborhood. Opportunity awaits for the tranquil and private Entertainers Delight Low Maintenance Landscaped yard with New turf , Succulents and A Raised Bed for Gardening.



All Tenants required to have Renters Insurance . One year lease. Tenant Pays all Utilities. Please check website for tenant requirements. One small pet considered with owner approval and additional deposit.



Professionally Managed by SDRentpros-McDade Realty Group DRE#01247165

Email sdrentprosleasing@gmail.com or call (888) 448-8364 for showing or more info.



(RLNE4975593)