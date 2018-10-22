All apartments in La Mesa
4022 Apore St.
Last updated July 6 2019 at 10:22 AM

4022 Apore St.

4022 Apore Street · No Longer Available
Location

4022 Apore Street, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4022 Apore St. Available 08/01/19 La Mesa Helix Area Renovated Beautiful View Home with Entertainers Delight Backyard on Cul-de-Sac - *Stylish Travertine Tile and Rich Hardwood Floors
*Quartz Counter-tops
*Stainless Steel Appliances with Refrigerator Included
*Red Maple Cabinets
*Air Conditioning
*Beautiful Views
*Vaulted Ceilings
*Fresh Paint Throughout
*Wood Burning Fireplace
*Large Serene Fenced and Landscaped Yard
*Oversized Very Large 2 Car Garage and Driveway Parking
*Remodeled Bathrooms w/ Expresso Vanities
*Washer and Dryer Included
*Spacious Master Suite w/walk-in closet
*Extra Linen Closet and Storage space
*Walk to Award Winning Schools

Come enjoy the cool breeze in this Beautiful La Mesa Home. Dreams Galore with this single level home in a Fantastic Neighborhood. Opportunity awaits for the tranquil and private Entertainers Delight Low Maintenance Landscaped yard with New turf , Succulents and A Raised Bed for Gardening.

All Tenants required to have Renters Insurance . One year lease. Tenant Pays all Utilities. Please check website for tenant requirements. One small pet considered with owner approval and additional deposit.

Professionally Managed by SDRentpros-McDade Realty Group DRE#01247165
Email sdrentprosleasing@gmail.com or call (888) 448-8364 for showing or more info.

(RLNE4975593)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4022 Apore St. have any available units?
4022 Apore St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4022 Apore St. have?
Some of 4022 Apore St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4022 Apore St. currently offering any rent specials?
4022 Apore St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4022 Apore St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4022 Apore St. is pet friendly.
Does 4022 Apore St. offer parking?
Yes, 4022 Apore St. offers parking.
Does 4022 Apore St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4022 Apore St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4022 Apore St. have a pool?
No, 4022 Apore St. does not have a pool.
Does 4022 Apore St. have accessible units?
No, 4022 Apore St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4022 Apore St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4022 Apore St. does not have units with dishwashers.
