Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:55 PM

3810 American Avenue

3810 American Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3810 American Ave, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Non-Smoking Property!

Lovely property on a peaceful, rural street in La Mesa at the end of a cul-de-sac. The units are townhomes and separated by a shared laundry room. The only common wall between the two units is the upstairs bathroom.

Our upcoming unit is almost 1200sq ft and features central heat & air, LVT flooring upstairs and tile flooring downstairs. The first level is the spacious living room, half bath, kitchen and dining room. The kitchen is equipped with gas stove, fridge, dishwasher and lots of cabinet space. The dining room has a large dual paned glass slider that opens to the private yard and the detached garages. The upper level has very spacious bedrooms with huge closets and the full bath.

This unit comes with 1 single-car garage. There is additional parking available.
**Parking lot has just been resurfaced in December 2019**

Residents pay for their own utilities and the utilities for shared laundry room and 5 garages. Small pets are allowed with additional deposit (some restrictions apply).

Rental Criteria:
-gross income of 2.5 times the rent or more
-No evictions or prior landlord collections.
-good credit
-5yrs good rental history
-Dogs allowed with add'l deposit of $250-$500/pet (breed restrictions apply). 2 pet max

Please call or text property manager Amber at 619-980-0858 or Becky 619-980-7118.

Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.
www.flyingdogenterprises.com
(619) 698-7520
BRE #01004279

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,940, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,890, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3810 American Avenue have any available units?
3810 American Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3810 American Avenue have?
Some of 3810 American Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3810 American Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3810 American Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3810 American Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3810 American Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3810 American Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3810 American Avenue offers parking.
Does 3810 American Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3810 American Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3810 American Avenue have a pool?
No, 3810 American Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3810 American Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3810 American Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3810 American Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3810 American Avenue has units with dishwashers.

