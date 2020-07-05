3810 American Avenue

Amenities

Non-Smoking Property!



Lovely property on a peaceful, rural street in La Mesa at the end of a cul-de-sac. The units are townhomes and separated by a shared laundry room. The only common wall between the two units is the upstairs bathroom.



Our upcoming unit is almost 1200sq ft and features central heat & air, LVT flooring upstairs and tile flooring downstairs. The first level is the spacious living room, half bath, kitchen and dining room. The kitchen is equipped with gas stove, fridge, dishwasher and lots of cabinet space. The dining room has a large dual paned glass slider that opens to the private yard and the detached garages. The upper level has very spacious bedrooms with huge closets and the full bath.



This unit comes with 1 single-car garage. There is additional parking available.

**Parking lot has just been resurfaced in December 2019**



Residents pay for their own utilities and the utilities for shared laundry room and 5 garages. Small pets are allowed with additional deposit (some restrictions apply).



Rental Criteria:

-gross income of 2.5 times the rent or more

-No evictions or prior landlord collections.

-good credit

-5yrs good rental history

-Dogs allowed with add'l deposit of $250-$500/pet (breed restrictions apply). 2 pet max



Please call or text property manager Amber at 619-980-0858 or Becky 619-980-7118.



Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.

www.flyingdogenterprises.com

(619) 698-7520

BRE #01004279



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,940, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,890, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

