3704 Jill Lane

Amenities
This charming duplex is located in a cul-de-sac and offers garages and a small yard. Close to freeway access, schools, and shopping, you are conveniently located to everything you need. The units have a thick sound-proof brick wall between the two units, so you don't have to worry about noisy neighbors.
Our upcoming unit features original hardwood floors. The kitchen is equipped with a stove, built-in oven, and refrigerator. The knotty pine cabinetry and art-deco tiled counters give the property a true homey feeling. A detached single car garage comes with the unit. As an added convenience, there are washer/dryer hook-ups in the home and garage. Additional storage is also available.
***Residents pay all utilities including water/sewer.
Non-Smoking/No Vaping/No e-cigarette Property!
Rental Criteria:
-must have gross income of at least 2.5 times the rent or more
-good credit
-5yrs good rental history
-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord
-Cats allowed with add'l deposit $250/pet (2pet max). Sorry, no dogs!
Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.
www.flyingdogenterprises.com
(619) 698-7520
BRE #01004279
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,675, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,625, Available 11/4/19
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.