La Mesa, CA
3704 Jill Lane
Last updated October 23 2019 at 12:33 PM

3704 Jill Lane

3704 Jill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3704 Jill Lane, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This charming duplex is located in a cul-de-sac and offers garages and a small yard. Close to freeway access, schools, and shopping, you are conveniently located to everything you need. The units have a thick sound-proof brick wall between the two units, so you don't have to worry about noisy neighbors.

Our upcoming unit features original hardwood floors. The kitchen is equipped with a stove, built-in oven, and refrigerator. The knotty pine cabinetry and art-deco tiled counters give the property a true homey feeling. A detached single car garage comes with the unit. As an added convenience, there are washer/dryer hook-ups in the home and garage. Additional storage is also available.

***Residents pay all utilities including water/sewer.

Non-Smoking/No Vaping/No e-cigarette Property!

Rental Criteria:
-must have gross income of at least 2.5 times the rent or more
-good credit
-5yrs good rental history
-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord
-Cats allowed with add'l deposit $250/pet (2pet max). Sorry, no dogs!

Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.
www.flyingdogenterprises.com
(619) 698-7520
BRE #01004279

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,675, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,625, Available 11/4/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What amenities does 3704 Jill Lane have?
Some of 3704 Jill Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly.
Is 3704 Jill Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3704 Jill Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3704 Jill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3704 Jill Lane offers parking.
Does 3704 Jill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3704 Jill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3704 Jill Lane have a pool?
No, 3704 Jill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3704 Jill Lane have accessible units?
No, 3704 Jill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3704 Jill Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3704 Jill Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

