3704 Jill Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage extra storage range

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This charming duplex is located in a cul-de-sac and offers garages and a small yard. Close to freeway access, schools, and shopping, you are conveniently located to everything you need. The units have a thick sound-proof brick wall between the two units, so you don't have to worry about noisy neighbors.



Our upcoming unit features original hardwood floors. The kitchen is equipped with a stove, built-in oven, and refrigerator. The knotty pine cabinetry and art-deco tiled counters give the property a true homey feeling. A detached single car garage comes with the unit. As an added convenience, there are washer/dryer hook-ups in the home and garage. Additional storage is also available.



***Residents pay all utilities including water/sewer.



Non-Smoking/No Vaping/No e-cigarette Property!



Rental Criteria:

-must have gross income of at least 2.5 times the rent or more

-good credit

-5yrs good rental history

-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord

-Cats allowed with add'l deposit $250/pet (2pet max). Sorry, no dogs!



Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.

www.flyingdogenterprises.com

(619) 698-7520

BRE #01004279



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,675, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,625, Available 11/4/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.