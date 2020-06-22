831 Kirby Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities courtyard gym on-site laundry garage

Nice La Habra Cul De Sac Home. Inviting living room with fireplace and double French Doors that lead to backyard. Large kitchen with dining area, lots of cabinets and counter space. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home. Spacious bedrooms with lots of closet space. Inside laundry room with sink. Nice courtyard between the home and the two car garage. Please note that it is a 2 bedrooms, there is a 3rd room which is perfect for office, workout room, TV room or den. Move in condition. Please provide application, credit report and proof of income. Total Move in $5100 (First month rent $2400 + Security Deposit $2700). Sorry no pets or smokers.