Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

831 Kirby Drive

831 N Kirby Dr · No Longer Available
Location

831 N Kirby Dr, La Habra, CA 90631
La Habra City

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
garage
Nice La Habra Cul De Sac Home. Inviting living room with fireplace and double French Doors that lead to backyard. Large kitchen with dining area, lots of cabinets and counter space. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home. Spacious bedrooms with lots of closet space. Inside laundry room with sink. Nice courtyard between the home and the two car garage. Please note that it is a 2 bedrooms, there is a 3rd room which is perfect for office, workout room, TV room or den. Move in condition. Please provide application, credit report and proof of income. Total Move in $5100 (First month rent $2400 + Security Deposit $2700). Sorry no pets or smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 831 Kirby Drive have any available units?
831 Kirby Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
What amenities does 831 Kirby Drive have?
Some of 831 Kirby Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 831 Kirby Drive currently offering any rent specials?
831 Kirby Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 831 Kirby Drive pet-friendly?
No, 831 Kirby Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Habra.
Does 831 Kirby Drive offer parking?
Yes, 831 Kirby Drive does offer parking.
Does 831 Kirby Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 831 Kirby Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 831 Kirby Drive have a pool?
No, 831 Kirby Drive does not have a pool.
Does 831 Kirby Drive have accessible units?
No, 831 Kirby Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 831 Kirby Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 831 Kirby Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 831 Kirby Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 831 Kirby Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
