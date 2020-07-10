/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:43 PM
90 Apartments for rent in La Habra, CA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
14 Units Available
Lowell
Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,862
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,623
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,230
1269 sqft
Just west of the scenic Chino Hills State Park, this pet-friendly apartment complex features luxury touches such as granite counter-tops and carpeted floors. A full range of on-site amenities include internet access, elevator and gym.
Results within 1 mile of La Habra
1 of 17
Last updated August 20 at 10:25pm
1 Unit Available
La Habra City
602 Archwood Avenue
602 N Archwood Avenue, Brea, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1032 sqft
Come home to this beautiful end unit townhome! This 2 bedroom home is open and airy for your living needs. A great living room with custom window shutters welcomes you when you walk in and opens to the bright kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of La Habra
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
15 Units Available
Brea-Olinda
The Pointe Apartment Homes
100 Pointe Dr, Brea, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1153 sqft
Located just off the 57 Freeway and only minutes from Downtown Brea and the Brea Mall, The Pointe offers contemporary urban living with all the amenities of a resort, including a 24hr fitness center, sparkling pool, and outdoor BBQ and Fireplace
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
33 Units Available
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$2,006
716 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,953
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,598
1184 sqft
Can't-beat location with a great walk score and easy access to nearby freeways. Modern design throughout the community with a unique clubhouse, fitness center and community garden. Granite counters, hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
10 Units Available
Hacienda Heights
Hills at Hacienda Heights
2401 S Hacienda Blvd, Hacienda Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,643
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,113
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,248
1075 sqft
Located just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community features a gym, three pools and a spa. Units are one, two and three bedroom with washer/dryer, private patios and breakfast bars.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
7 Units Available
Downtown Fullerton
City Pointe
130 E Chapman Ave, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,893
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,714
1137 sqft
Minutes from Fullerton High School and Fullerton College. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances. Community garden, pool and internet cafe. Coffee bar and beautiful courtyard. Game room and fire pit.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
The Colony
The Gallery
1415 W North St, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,558
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,941
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,566
1320 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Gallery in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Fullerton
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$1,755
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1003 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Residents have complete access to a clubhouse, grilling area, pool, hot tub and fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
8 Units Available
Pearl La Floresta
420 La Crescenta Drive, Brea, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,155
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,819
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,439
1535 sqft
Community features include dog washing stations, a sky deck and a cyber cafe. Spacious one- to three-bedroom homes boast expansive closets and decks. Off Valencia Avenue in Brea near Orangetheory Fitness, Starbucks and Whole Foods.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 06:02pm
$
4 Units Available
East Whittier City
Kendallwood Apartments
10522 Santa Gertrudes Ave, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Whittwood Town Center Mall and restaurants like Red Robin, Thai Table and Buffalo Wild Wings. Units have laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes pool, parking, gym and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 81
Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
12 Units Available
Brea-Olinda
Calligraphy Urban Residences
350 West Central Avenue, Brea, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,086
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,334
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1141 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Imagine a vibrant social scene layered with artfully-designed one, two and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent. Imagine a unique blend of community, creativity, and location.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
21 Units Available
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
988 sqft
This gated community offers complete relaxation and serenity. Residents can enjoy the spa, tanning deck, barbecue area and clubhouse. Various layouts are available with full-size washer and dryer connections, garden windows and private garages.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 06:41pm
1 Unit Available
Brea-Olinda
Redwood Court Townhomes
245 South Redwood Avenue, Brea, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Redwood Court Townhomes in Brea. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
13 Units Available
770 South Harbor
770 S Harbor Boulevard, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,045
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,420
1212 sqft
770 South Harbor is a community offering a great residential environment, upscale amenities and excellent service for our residents.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
12 Units Available
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St, Fullerton, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,125
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1147 sqft
Master planned community with garage, basketball court, pool, pool table and parking. Units include bathtub, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located in Sunny Hills, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1216 Eadington Ave
1216 South Eadington Avenue, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
2150 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED MONTH-TO-MONTH RENTAL - Property Id: 316791 PROPERTY HAS BEEN CLEANED AND DISINFECTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CDC GUIDELINES THIS IS A FULLY-FURNISHED HOME AVAILABLE ON A MONTHLY BASIS PER THE BELOW RATES WHICH VARY BY SEASON.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
The Colony
713 N Mavis St 0
713 N Mavis St, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
Unit 0 Available 08/15/20 **NEW FRESH APARTMENT** - Property Id: 52745 Looking for a 2 bedroom to call home? Do you want a brand new remodeled apartment, with a cozy family living environment Well We Will have a freshly remodeled apartment.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
The Colony
731 N Mavis st
731 North Mavis Street, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
Available 08/01/20 The village of Mavis - Property Id: 70694 READY TO MOVE IN Looking for a 2 bedroom to call home? Do you want a brand new remodeled apartment, with a cozy family living environment? Well Mavis Apartments would be the perfect home
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Brea-Olinda
327 Lucia Lane
327 Lucia Ln, Brea, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1867 sqft
Portarosa 4Bd 3Ba Home in Brea! - Check out this Video Walk Thru Tour: https://youtu.be/-02yvKTCN7M Wonderful opportunity to live in one of Brea’s newest gated community of Portarosa.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Whittier
14125 Coteau Dr
14125 Coteau Drive, South Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
750 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom Apartment near many schools. - Property Id: 299256 First month is five hundred dollars off! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299256 Property Id 299256 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5850960)
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
East Whittier City
8607 Strub Ave
8607 Strub Avenue, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bed 1 Bath Pool House for Rent with ALL Utilities Included- 1.5 Miles from Whittier College - Close to Whittier College. Internet, washer, and dryer usage included. Yes, pool usage is included.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Hacienda Heights
1513 Dunswell Avenue
1513 Dunswell Avenue, Hacienda Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1157 sqft
Beautifully remodeled single story home located at the end of a cup-de-sac in a highly desired area. Recently remodeled with windows, flooring, New bathrooms, paints....
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
East Whittier City
8323 La Bajada
8323 La Bajada Avenue, Whittier, CA
Studio
$2,150
1200 sqft
Beautiful Friendly Hills Loft in Whittier. Tucked behind the Main house is this tastefully built 2nd story loft with every amenity desired; approx 11' high ceilings,approx.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Brea-Olinda
414 Maravilla Lane
414 Maravilla Ln, Brea, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1837 sqft
Great Location! One of Brea's newer community, Alterra at La Floresta which is next to the whole foods market shopping center. This home has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths are upstairs.
