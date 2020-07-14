Casa Madrid Apartment Homes

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.7x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: Plan A: $400, Plan B: $400, Plan C: $400, Plan D: $400, Plan E: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400
limit: 2
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Cats and dogs under 35 lbs. Breed restrictions include: Afghan Hound, Akita, Australian Cattle Dog, Basenji, Basset Hound, Bedlington Terrier, Bernese, Bloodhound, Boxer, Chow Chow, Dalmatian, Doberman, Elkhound, Fox Hound, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Greyhound, Husky, Keeshond, Malamute, Mastiff, Pit Bull, Pointer, Rottweiler, Saint Bernard, Saluki and Weimaraner