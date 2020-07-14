All apartments in La Habra
Casa Madrid Apartment Homes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:14 PM

Casa Madrid Apartment Homes

1301 Las Riendas Dr · (424) 343-1977
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1301 Las Riendas Dr, La Habra, CA 92835
La Habra City

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Casa Madrid Apartment Homes.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
carport
courtyard
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR!

Welcome to Casa Madrid Apartment Homes in the heart of La Habra, California, just one block away from the city of Fullerton. Casa Madrid is minutes from shopping and dining options at the Brea Mall. Each one and two-bedroom apartment and two-bedroom townhome has been meticulously designed with your comfort in mind. Our community also boasts several outdoor amenities that our residents can enjoy. Invite loved ones over for a BBQ or to relax by our swimming pool. Casa Madrid is a pet-friendly community that offers an abundance of open-space parking within our community gates. Tour our photo gallery or call to schedule a tour today. Come home to Casa Madrid Apartment Homes to enjoy living at its finest!

*Floor plan availability and pricing subject to change. Square footage and/or room dimensions are approximations and may vary between individual apartment units. Western National Property Management; CalDRE LIC #00838846

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.7x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: Plan A: $400, Plan B: $400, Plan C: $400, Plan D: $400, Plan E: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400
limit: 2
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Cats and dogs under 35 lbs. Breed restrictions include: Afghan Hound, Akita, Australian Cattle Dog, Basenji, Basset Hound, Bedlington Terrier, Bernese, Bloodhound, Boxer, Chow Chow, Dalmatian, Doberman, Elkhound, Fox Hound, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Greyhound, Husky, Keeshond, Malamute, Mastiff, Pit Bull, Pointer, Rottweiler, Saint Bernard, Saluki and Weimaraner
Parking Details: Off-street parking; Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Casa Madrid Apartment Homes have any available units?
Casa Madrid Apartment Homes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
What amenities does Casa Madrid Apartment Homes have?
Some of Casa Madrid Apartment Homes's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Casa Madrid Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Casa Madrid Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Casa Madrid Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Casa Madrid Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Casa Madrid Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Casa Madrid Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Casa Madrid Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Casa Madrid Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Casa Madrid Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Casa Madrid Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Casa Madrid Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Casa Madrid Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Casa Madrid Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
No, Casa Madrid Apartment Homes does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Casa Madrid Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Casa Madrid Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.
