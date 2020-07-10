All apartments in La Habra
Home
/
La Habra, CA
/
Monterra Springs
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

Monterra Springs

861 Glencliff St · (201) 591-1465
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

861 Glencliff St, La Habra, CA 90631
Lowell

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 111 · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 087 · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Unit 058 · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Unit 095 · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Monterra Springs.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
carport
courtyard
hot tub
internet access
You've seen the rest, now see the BEST! Monterra Springs is located in the beautiful city of La Habra. Come visit us today and see for yourself! You will be greeted by our friendly leasing professionals. Monterra springs proudly offers 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes. Our interiors feature gourmet kitchens with counter tops and appliance package, vinyl flooring, central air conditioning and heat, private patios/ balconies, and ample closet space. You will be impressed by amenities such as, gym, sparkling swimming pool and spa, beautifully appointed poolside lounge areas, BBQ/ picnic areas and lushly landscaped grounds. Monterra Springs is centrally located near dining, shopping, entertainment, and freeways for an easy commute. Come home to Monterra Springs Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: $800
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50/month
restrictions: 50 lb Weight Limit
Parking Details: One Assigned Parking Carport per Unit, Extra Parking Space: $35/month.
Storage Details: Large Storage Locker in Carport

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Monterra Springs have any available units?
Monterra Springs has 4 units available starting at $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Monterra Springs have?
Some of Monterra Springs's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Monterra Springs currently offering any rent specials?
Monterra Springs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Monterra Springs pet-friendly?
Yes, Monterra Springs is pet friendly.
Does Monterra Springs offer parking?
Yes, Monterra Springs offers parking.
Does Monterra Springs have units with washers and dryers?
No, Monterra Springs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Monterra Springs have a pool?
Yes, Monterra Springs has a pool.
Does Monterra Springs have accessible units?
No, Monterra Springs does not have accessible units.
Does Monterra Springs have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Monterra Springs has units with dishwashers.
Does Monterra Springs have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Monterra Springs has units with air conditioning.
