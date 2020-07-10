Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill carport courtyard hot tub internet access

You've seen the rest, now see the BEST! Monterra Springs is located in the beautiful city of La Habra. Come visit us today and see for yourself! You will be greeted by our friendly leasing professionals. Monterra springs proudly offers 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes. Our interiors feature gourmet kitchens with counter tops and appliance package, vinyl flooring, central air conditioning and heat, private patios/ balconies, and ample closet space. You will be impressed by amenities such as, gym, sparkling swimming pool and spa, beautifully appointed poolside lounge areas, BBQ/ picnic areas and lushly landscaped grounds. Monterra Springs is centrally located near dining, shopping, entertainment, and freeways for an easy commute. Come home to Monterra Springs Apartments.