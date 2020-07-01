All apartments in La Crescenta-Montrose
Location

3119 Foothill Blvd, La Crescenta-Montrose, CA 91214
La Crescenta-Montrose

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
guest parking
Incredible mountain views! Lovely 2 bedroom/2 bathroom apartment available in the quiet neighborhood of La Crescenta. Apartment has central air conditioning and heat, wood flooring in living and bedroom spaces and ceramic tiled bathroom floors. 2 assigned tandem parking spaces included in rent along with 6 shared guest parking spaces for the building. Master bedroom has an en suite bathroom, a walk in closet, and sliding doors that lead to the backyard/patio space. Kitchen is ceramic tiled with newer stove and dishwasher. Community laundry. Excellent neighborhood~near Crescenta Valley High School, near Pasadena, La Ca~ada, Burbank, Glendale, and above Foothill Blvd. 1/2 hour to Downtown, Los Angeles and within walking distance to~shopping and restaurants. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. NO SATELLITE DISH. NO BARBECUE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3119 FOOTHILL have any available units?
3119 FOOTHILL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Crescenta-Montrose, CA.
What amenities does 3119 FOOTHILL have?
Some of 3119 FOOTHILL's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3119 FOOTHILL currently offering any rent specials?
3119 FOOTHILL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3119 FOOTHILL pet-friendly?
No, 3119 FOOTHILL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Crescenta-Montrose.
Does 3119 FOOTHILL offer parking?
Yes, 3119 FOOTHILL offers parking.
Does 3119 FOOTHILL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3119 FOOTHILL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3119 FOOTHILL have a pool?
No, 3119 FOOTHILL does not have a pool.
Does 3119 FOOTHILL have accessible units?
No, 3119 FOOTHILL does not have accessible units.
Does 3119 FOOTHILL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3119 FOOTHILL has units with dishwashers.
Does 3119 FOOTHILL have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3119 FOOTHILL has units with air conditioning.

