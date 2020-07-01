3119 FOOTHILL

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill guest parking

Incredible mountain views! Lovely 2 bedroom/2 bathroom apartment available in the quiet neighborhood of La Crescenta. Apartment has central air conditioning and heat, wood flooring in living and bedroom spaces and ceramic tiled bathroom floors. 2 assigned tandem parking spaces included in rent along with 6 shared guest parking spaces for the building. Master bedroom has an en suite bathroom, a walk in closet, and sliding doors that lead to the backyard/patio space. Kitchen is ceramic tiled with newer stove and dishwasher. Community laundry. Excellent neighborhood~near Crescenta Valley High School, near Pasadena, La Ca~ada, Burbank, Glendale, and above Foothill Blvd. 1/2 hour to Downtown, Los Angeles and within walking distance to~shopping and restaurants. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. NO SATELLITE DISH. NO BARBECUE.