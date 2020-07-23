Apartment List
CA
la crescenta montrose
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:41 AM

232 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in La Crescenta-Montrose, CA

2 bedroom apartments in La Crescenta-Montrose are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square fo...

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
La Crescenta-Montrose
3075 Foothill Blvd #124
3075 Foothill Boulevard, La Crescenta-Montrose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
845 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath Townhouse in La Crescenta! - 2 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath Townhouse in La Crescenta! - 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath 2-story townhouse end unit in La Crescenta above Foothill Blvd.
Results within 1 mile of La Crescenta-Montrose

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Montrose Verdugo City
4031 Ramsdell Avenue
4031 Ramsdell Avenue, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1100 sqft
Showings will start first week of May! Situated in La Crescenta resides a wonderful unit with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Inside find sleek flooring with thick baseboard moldings throughout.
Results within 5 miles of La Crescenta-Montrose
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 06:36 AM
$
24 Units Available
City Center
AMLI Lex on Orange
321 N Orange St, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,423
1222 sqft
Easy walk to award-winning Glendale restaurants and shopping, while remaining quiet and peaceful. Brand new apartments with high-end appliances and finishes. Outdoor yoga deck, rooftop pet park and VIP lounge overlooking pool courtyard.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:25 AM
$
19 Units Available
City Center
Vestalia Glendale
515 W Broadway, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,174
1149 sqft
Capture the life worthwhile at Vestalia Glendale! Slide into the resort-style pool and spa with pool-side cabanas. Center yourself at outdoor yoga and meditation spaces. Breath easy at the rooftop, open air sundeck.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 23 at 06:05 AM
20 Units Available
City Center
Modera Glendale
600 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1073 sqft
Contemporary apartments just minutes from the expansive Griffith Park. Community highlights include a shuffleboard, yoga studio and cyber cafe. Easy access to I-5. Close to Elysian Park.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
3 Units Available
Vineyard
Legendary Glendale
300 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1062 sqft
Luxury apartments with spacious designs and wood flooring. Community includes a rooftop sky deck and swimming pool with spa. Easy access to Brand Boulevard and Central Avenue. Close to Los Angeles Zoo.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 23 at 04:42 AM
6 Units Available
City Center
Eleve
200 E Broadway, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,080
1125 sqft
Downtown Glendale luxury-style homes with stainless steel appliances, wood-grain flooring, in-home washer/dryer, granite counter tops. Pet-friendly, with dog park, sauna, hot tub, two spas, 24-hour gym. Skydeck with panoramic views. Near I-5 and 134 freeways.
Verified

1 of 77

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
13 Units Available
Citrus Grove
Indie Glendale Collection
1435 Stanley Ave, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
852 sqft
The Indie Glendale Collection features seven properties, including Burchett, Chestnut, Columbus, Everett, Justin, Stanley and Wilson, each more inviting and enticing than the last.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
5 Units Available
Verdugo Woodlands
Towne at Glendale
1717 N Verdugo Rd, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
940 sqft
Towne at Glendale is your ideal home. With spacious, condo-sized floorplans and luxury interior features, you'll love where you live. Step beyond your door and you'll find unparalleled community amenities.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
21 Units Available
Vineyard
Onyx Glendale
313 West California Ave, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,160
1143 sqft
The convenience of downtown Glendale, with walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment. Between Central and Pacific avenues. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Clubhouse, grills, hot tub and pool.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
57 Units Available
City Center
The Brand
120 W Wilson Ave, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,010
1190 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Up to 6 Weeks Free On Select Homes + $500 Look & Lease! If home is the ultimate accessory, The Brand is the perfect fit.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
41 Units Available
City Center
Altana
540 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1170 sqft
New community with concierge service. Units have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and extra storage. Residents have access to pool, hot tub, gym and business center. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 23 at 04:42 AM
7 Units Available
Verdugo Viejo
Prado
201 W Fairview Ave, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,585
1069 sqft
Close to Glenoaks Boulevard and the Ventura Freeway. Secure living community with patio/balcony, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Apartments include patio/balcony, fully equipped kitchen, hardwood floors and lots of closet space.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
$
35 Units Available
Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1014 sqft
Located off Interstate 5, just a short drive from the Los Angeles Zoo, this downtown Burbank community is close to all the action. Units are complete with hardwood flooring, a fireplace and modern appliances.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
13 Units Available
Verdugo Viejo
Avalon Glendale
1137 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,783
1212 sqft
Units are modern and spacious with granite countertops and in-unit laundry facilities. Tenants have access to community amenities including bike storage, garden and 24-hour gym. Convenient location in a very walkable neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:22 AM
29 Units Available
City Center
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,015
1297 sqft
Minutes away from Hollywood, these one- and two-bedroom luxury homes feature walk-in closets, oversized windows, and hardwood floors. Community amenities include a resort-style pool, private garages, and a state-of-the-art fitness studio.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
53 Units Available
Vineyard
Next on Lex
275 W Lexington Dr, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,225
1074 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
13 Units Available
Vineyard
The Harrison
318 West Wilson Ave, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,188
1061 sqft
Boutique apartments with designer finishes and open layouts. Community includes a rooftop terrace, pool and game room. Near shopping and dining at Glendale Galleria. Minutes from all the fun of Griffith Park.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:31 AM
6 Units Available
Grandview
Legacy at Westglen
1151 Sonora Ave, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1045 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments are access controlled and renovated with updated kitchens, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, patio/balcony. Amenities include pool, hot tub, gym and bbq/grill area. Easy access to Golden State Freeway.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
2 Units Available
Pacific-Edison
Lomita Apartments
207 W Lomita Ave, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1070 sqft
Lomita Apartments is located on a quiet tree-lined street between popular Brand Blvd. and Central Avenue, but seems miles away from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles.

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
City Center
771 E Doran Street
771 East Doran Street, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1074 sqft
For Lease- MOVE IN READY 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Top floor unit located in a Fourplex building in Glendale. Located in an ideal location in a highly desirable area in Glendale and just minutes from Vons, Whole Foods and the Glendale Fashion Center.

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Altadena
732 Figueroa Drive
732 Figueroa Dr, Altadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1500 sqft
Large back house, super clean unit with updated kitchen and bathroom. Access to grassy outdoor area as well as shaded patio. Close to JPL and trail heads.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
1 Unit Available
City Center
504 North Louise Street
504 North Louise Street, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
992 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL: $1000 discount on first month's rent for approved applicants with a 2 week or sooner lease start date.

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Sunland-Tujunga
10141 Samoa Avenue
10141 Samoa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1409 sqft
Welcome to this charming and bright 2-bedroom, 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom apartments in La Crescenta-Montrose, CA

2 bedroom apartments in La Crescenta-Montrose are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apartments you tour to determine what works best for your needs.

Look for 2 bedroom apartments in La Crescenta-Montrose near public transportation or ample parking, green space, dining, and entertainment. Whatever your lifestyle, make sure the 2 bedroom apartments on your search align with the amenities that enhance your quality of life.

You may be able to score a deal on 2 bedroom apartments in La Crescenta-Montrose that offer a less desirable layout. One bedroom may serve as the master with its own bathroom, with the other being smaller and with a shared common bathroom.

Outdoor space is also a factor when looking for 2 bedroom apartments. Ask about shared rooftop terraces, private balconies, and garden space to enjoy some fresh air and sunny days.

