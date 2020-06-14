/
1 bedroom apartments
182 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in La Crescenta-Montrose, CA
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
La Crescenta-Montrose
4 Units Available
Hillside Village Apartments
4343 Ocean View Blvd, La Crescenta-Montrose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
605 sqft
Hillside Village Apartments, located in the foothills, nestled between San Gabriel and Verdugo Mountains in the beautiful bedroom-community of Montrose, just north of Glendale.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
La Cañada Flintridge
1 Unit Available
1634 Orange Tree Lane
1634 Orange Tree Lane, La Cañada Flintridge, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
550 sqft
Showing by appointment only email Paul.Barnes@compass.com for showings-Cozy one-bedroom one-bath guest house approximately 550SF in La Canada close to Descanso Garden, Memorial Park, Hiking Trails, Weekend Farmer's Markets, Restaurants, and Shopping.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Vineyard
19 Units Available
Onyx Glendale
313 West California Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,338
792 sqft
The convenience of downtown Glendale, with walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment. Between Central and Pacific avenues. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Clubhouse, grills, hot tub and pool.
Last updated June 14 at 06:56pm
City Center
26 Units Available
Modera Glendale
600 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,272
807 sqft
Contemporary apartments just minutes from the expansive Griffith Park. Community highlights include a shuffleboard, yoga studio and cyber cafe. Easy access to I-5. Close to Elysian Park.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Vineyard
41 Units Available
Next on Lex
275 W Lexington Dr, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
747 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Vineyard
4 Units Available
Legendary Glendale
300 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
889 sqft
Luxury apartments with spacious designs and wood flooring. Community includes a rooftop sky deck and swimming pool with spa. Easy access to Brand Boulevard and Central Avenue. Close to Los Angeles Zoo.
Last updated June 14 at 08:49pm
Verdugo Viejo
6 Units Available
Prado
201 W Fairview Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,906
712 sqft
Close to Glenoaks Boulevard and the Ventura Freeway. Secure living community with patio/balcony, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Apartments include patio/balcony, fully equipped kitchen, hardwood floors and lots of closet space.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
City Center
36 Units Available
Altana
540 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,085
777 sqft
New community with concierge service. Units have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and extra storage. Residents have access to pool, hot tub, gym and business center. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
26 Units Available
Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,197
715 sqft
Located off Interstate 5, just a short drive from the Los Angeles Zoo, this downtown Burbank community is close to all the action. Units are complete with hardwood flooring, a fireplace and modern appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Verdugo Viejo
15 Units Available
Avalon Glendale
1137 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,155
785 sqft
Units are modern and spacious with granite countertops and in-unit laundry facilities. Tenants have access to community amenities including bike storage, garden and 24-hour gym. Convenient location in a very walkable neighborhood.
Last updated June 14 at 06:26pm
City Center
28 Units Available
AMLI Lex on Orange
321 N Orange St, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,184
753 sqft
Easy walk to award-winning Glendale restaurants and shopping, while remaining quiet and peaceful. Brand new apartments with high-end appliances and finishes. Outdoor yoga deck, rooftop pet park and VIP lounge overlooking pool courtyard.
Last updated June 14 at 06:06pm
City Center
10 Units Available
Vestalia Glendale
515 W Broadway, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,257
819 sqft
Capture the life worthwhile at Vestalia Glendale! Slide into the resort-style pool and spa with pool-side cabanas. Center yourself at outdoor yoga and meditation spaces. Breath easy at the rooftop, open air sundeck.
Last updated June 14 at 06:31pm
City Center
30 Units Available
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
788 sqft
Minutes away from Hollywood, these one- and two-bedroom luxury homes feature walk-in closets, oversized windows, and hardwood floors. Community amenities include a resort-style pool, private garages, and a state-of-the-art fitness studio.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Vineyard
15 Units Available
The Harrison
318 West Wilson Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,571
698 sqft
Boutique apartments with designer finishes and open layouts. Community includes a rooftop terrace, pool and game room. Near shopping and dining at Glendale Galleria. Minutes from all the fun of Griffith Park.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Citrus Grove
16 Units Available
Indie Glendale Collection
1435 Stanley Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
553 sqft
The Indie Glendale Collection features seven properties, including Burchett, Chestnut, Columbus, Everett, Justin, Stanley and Wilson, each more inviting and enticing than the last.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Somerset
1 Unit Available
1204 E Maple St
1204 East Maple Street, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
880 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Large one bedroom on the second floor of house - Property Id: 290605 Newly constructed specious ( 880sqft) one bedroom one bathroom on the second floor of the main house.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
City Center
1 Unit Available
515 North Jackson St Unit 112
515 North Jackson Street, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
800 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months plus a $500 if you sign a lease with us on or before June 31, 2020.
Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
City Center
1 Unit Available
200 West Wilson Ave
200 East Wilson Avenue, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,990
850 sqft
We are subletting our 1b1b apartment in Downtown Glendale, right by friendlya. This is a large unit in 4th floor unit with nice views of the city and mountains.
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Verdugo Woodlands
1 Unit Available
1935 Alpha Rd Unit 318
1935 Alpha Road, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
689 sqft
Nestled in the Alpha Terrace Community in Glendale is a charming Condo featuring One bedroom, One bathroom and 1 assigned parking spot with storage space.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Eagle Rock
1 Unit Available
2125 Fair Park Avenue
2125 Fair Park Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
540 sqft
Totally remodeled one bedroom one bath, looks like single units, It has one wall attached. easy to access, no hallways, always fresh air, easy parking.
Last updated June 14 at 01:04pm
Sunland-Tujunga
1 Unit Available
10250 Commerce Avenue
10250 Commerce Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10250 Commerce Avenue in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Glenwood
1 Unit Available
1021 Pitman Avenue
1021 Pitman Avenue, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
4776 sqft
Welcome to this renovated 2 story, 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home. New flooring, new paint, and new ceiling fan have been recently installed. The 2nd story bedroom and full bathroom layout provides privacy and a half bathroom downstairs for guests.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Sunland-Tujunga
1 Unit Available
8263 Hillrose Street
8263 Hillrose St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
404 sqft
Built in 2019 cozy and bright 1 bedroom and 1 bath back house with a separate street number and a separate entry with full privacy.
Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
500 North 6th Street
500 East Sixth Street, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
750 sqft
Deluxe apartment Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Burbank. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and laundry in building.
