3 bedroom apartments
150 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in La Crescenta-Montrose, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose
1 Unit Available
3128 Paraiso Way
3128 Paraiso Way, La Crescenta-Montrose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
1900 sqft
3128 Paraiso Way Available 07/15/20 Stunning Mountain Views! - Take a Virtual Tour of this exquisite property at https://www.joeshoots3d.
Results within 1 mile of La Crescenta-Montrose
Crescenta Highlands
1 Unit Available
3655 Montrose Avenue
3655 Montrose Avenue, Glendale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1034 sqft
3655 Montrose Avenue Available 07/01/20 COMING SOON! Single Story 3 Bedroom Home in La Crescenta - Montrose! - Crescenta Valley Rental Home located off of Honolulu Avenue and Lauderdale Avenue in the city of Glendale.
Whiting Woods
1 Unit Available
3830 Hillway Dr.
3830 Hillway Drive, Glendale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,795
2200 sqft
AMAZING VIEWS, SPACIOUS HOME IN PRIME LOCATION - Property Id: 63905 3830 HILLWAY DR.
Verdugo Woodlands
1 Unit Available
2108 El Arbolita Drive
2108 El Arbolita Drive, Glendale, CA
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
La Cañada Flintridge
1 Unit Available
2120 La Canada Crest Drive
2120 La Canada Crest Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2300 sqft
Looking for a lease? Here it is! This amazing property has so much to offer, bright with incredible views of Downtown.
Results within 5 miles of La Crescenta-Montrose
City Center
36 Units Available
Altana
540 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,090
1386 sqft
New community with concierge service. Units have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and extra storage. Residents have access to pool, hot tub, gym and business center. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Verdugo Woodlands
10 Units Available
Towne at Glendale
1717 N Verdugo Rd, Glendale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,925
1140 sqft
Towne at Glendale is your ideal home. With spacious, condo-sized floorplans and luxury interior features, you'll love where you live. Step beyond your door and you'll find unparalleled community amenities.
Verdugo Viejo
5 Units Available
Prado
201 W Fairview Ave, Glendale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,967
1190 sqft
Close to Glenoaks Boulevard and the Ventura Freeway. Secure living community with patio/balcony, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Apartments include patio/balcony, fully equipped kitchen, hardwood floors and lots of closet space.
27 Units Available
Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd, Burbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,210
1092 sqft
Located off Interstate 5, just a short drive from the Los Angeles Zoo, this downtown Burbank community is close to all the action. Units are complete with hardwood flooring, a fireplace and modern appliances.
Verdugo Viejo
15 Units Available
Avalon Glendale
1137 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,565
1512 sqft
Units are modern and spacious with granite countertops and in-unit laundry facilities. Tenants have access to community amenities including bike storage, garden and 24-hour gym. Convenient location in a very walkable neighborhood.
Citrus Grove
16 Units Available
Indie Glendale Collection
1435 Stanley Ave, Glendale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1217 sqft
The Indie Glendale Collection features seven properties, including Burchett, Chestnut, Columbus, Everett, Justin, Stanley and Wilson, each more inviting and enticing than the last.
Sunland-Tujunga
1 Unit Available
10355 Mc Clemont Avenue
10355 McClemont Ave, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1015 sqft
Adorable Home in Tujunga - Adorable updated 3 bedroom 1 bath home located in the foothills of Tujunga. Hardwood floors through-out the home.
Sunland-Tujunga
1 Unit Available
10536 Redmont Ave.
10536 Redmont Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
House in Tujunga - Property Id: 288384 Newly renovated house in Tujunga. Minor work still in progress at the house. We can schedule viewing if interested. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Sunland-Tujunga
1 Unit Available
10434 Las Lunitas Ave
10434 Las Lunitas Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1200 sqft
Newly Built Backhouse - Property Id: 285094 Bran New Built Backhouse High Ceilings Laminate Flooring Washer Dryer hookups Central AC/Heat Recessed Lighting Stainless Appliances Quartz Counter Tops 3 car parking spaces One year lease Yard NO
Vineyard
1 Unit Available
315 Chester St #209
315 Chester Street, Glendale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
1356 sqft
Stunning 3 Bed Unit! - Luxurious yet charming 3 Bedroom condo in the heart of Glendale.
Vineyard
1 Unit Available
452 SALEM ST
452 Salem Street, Glendale, CA
PRIME LOCATION NEAR AMERICANA IN GLENDALE - Property Id: 239705 GREAT LOCATION NEAR THE AMERICANA FULLY REMODELED & RENOVATED HOME BRIGHT SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOMS & 3 BATHROOMS WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS CENTRAL AC/HEAT FIREPLACE STOVE,
Citrus Grove
1 Unit Available
501 Grove Place
501 Grove Place, Glendale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1550 sqft
Very large 2nd floor house unit newly remodeled 3 bedroom 1.5 bath in central Glendale location. Central to Wholefoods, Norstam rack, Glendale Community College . Must see! Please ask to speak to Ara. Only call if seriously interested in renting.
Linda Vista
1 Unit Available
1375 Chamberlin Rd
1375 Chamberlain Rd, Pasadena, CA
1375 Chamberlin Rd Available 06/20/20 Three Bedroom Home in Pasadena, CA! - Rent $4,700 Security Deposit $4,700 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 1,880 Sq Ft Owner pays only for gardener and pest control Hardwood floors Granite Counter tops Large Balcony off
La Cañada Flintridge
1 Unit Available
4308 Hayman Avenue
4308 Hayman Avenue, La Cañada Flintridge, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,700
2978 sqft
Sitting at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in the Descanso area of La Canada Flintridge, is a gracious 1949 home that sits on a 12,186 square foot flat lot.
Verdugo Woodlands
1 Unit Available
1616 N Verdugo Road
1616 North Verdugo Road, Glendale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1475 sqft
Built in 2001, this 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom open floor plan unit is light and bright and very private. Gourmet kitchen complete with granite countertops, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting.
Rancho San Rafael
1 Unit Available
873 Calle La Primavera
873 Calle La Primavera, Glendale, CA
Nestled into the hillside of Glendale in the Rancho San Rafeal Community, this two-story, 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 1,720-SqFt home with attached garage wants you to call it home! Welcome into an open living space featuring glossy wood like flooring
1 Unit Available
430 N Bel Aire Drive
430 Bel Aire Drive, Burbank, CA
Gorgeous remodeled home with pool house located in one of the best areas in Burbank Hills .Entertainer's back yard with oversized spa, beautiful pool & BBQ area. High end material used for recent remodeling with best custom design. Must see!
Sunland-Tujunga
1 Unit Available
8261 Hillrose Street
8261 Hillrose Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1771 sqft
Front house 3 bedroom 2 bath 1771sq feet, with original hardwood floors, you walk into an open floor plan with recess lighting and huge family room.
Sunland-Tujunga
1 Unit Available
7718 Le Berthon Street
7718 Le Berthon Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1100 sqft
Stylish Home: Remodeled with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances in kitchen, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house in Tujunga. Garage,fenced in back yard on quiet street and close to the Angeles Crest for outdoor activities. $2600.
