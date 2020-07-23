195 Apartments for rent in La Crescenta-Montrose, CA with garages

Apartment List
1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
La Cañada Flintridge
4515 Cypress Drive
4515 Cypress Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1229 sqft
Centrally located on one of La Canada's most picturesque streets, is this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with grassy areas in front/rear and fully-fenced back yard with fig tree. Ample outdoor space for entertaining, or relaxing.

1 of 40

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
La Cañada Flintridge
4532 Alta Canyada Road
4532 Alta Canyada Road, La Cañada Flintridge, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1960 sqft
Ideally located in La Ca�ada Flintridge sits this charming 1926 traditional 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. The home exudes curb appeal w/ a freshly maintained yard, a large mature Deodar tree, a child's swing, & a curved walkway.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Crescenta Highlands
3655 Montrose Avenue
3655 Montrose Avenue, Glendale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1034 sqft
COMING SOON! Single Story 3 Bedroom Home in La Crescenta - Montrose! - Crescenta Valley Rental Home located off of Honolulu Avenue and Lauderdale Avenue in the city of Glendale. This home offers 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms and 1,034 sq. ft.
Results within 5 miles of La Crescenta-Montrose
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 06:36 AM
$
24 Units Available
City Center
AMLI Lex on Orange
321 N Orange St, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,017
690 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,191
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,423
1222 sqft
Easy walk to award-winning Glendale restaurants and shopping, while remaining quiet and peaceful. Brand new apartments with high-end appliances and finishes. Outdoor yoga deck, rooftop pet park and VIP lounge overlooking pool courtyard.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 23 at 06:05 AM
20 Units Available
City Center
Modera Glendale
600 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,172
796 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,311
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1073 sqft
Contemporary apartments just minutes from the expansive Griffith Park. Community highlights include a shuffleboard, yoga studio and cyber cafe. Easy access to I-5. Close to Elysian Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
53 Units Available
Vineyard
Next on Lex
275 W Lexington Dr, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,040
745 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,325
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,225
1074 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
3 Units Available
Vineyard
Legendary Glendale
300 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with spacious designs and wood flooring. Community includes a rooftop sky deck and swimming pool with spa. Easy access to Brand Boulevard and Central Avenue. Close to Los Angeles Zoo.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 23 at 04:42 AM
6 Units Available
City Center
Eleve
200 E Broadway, Glendale, CA
Studio
$1,698
484 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,080
1125 sqft
Downtown Glendale luxury-style homes with stainless steel appliances, wood-grain flooring, in-home washer/dryer, granite counter tops. Pet-friendly, with dog park, sauna, hot tub, two spas, 24-hour gym. Skydeck with panoramic views. Near I-5 and 134 freeways.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:22 AM
29 Units Available
City Center
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,730
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,015
1297 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from Hollywood, these one- and two-bedroom luxury homes feature walk-in closets, oversized windows, and hardwood floors. Community amenities include a resort-style pool, private garages, and a state-of-the-art fitness studio.
Verified

1 of 77

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
13 Units Available
Citrus Grove
Indie Glendale Collection
1435 Stanley Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
553 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
852 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1217 sqft
The Indie Glendale Collection features seven properties, including Burchett, Chestnut, Columbus, Everett, Justin, Stanley and Wilson, each more inviting and enticing than the last.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
57 Units Available
City Center
The Brand
120 W Wilson Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$1,930
624 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,065
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,010
1190 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Up to 6 Weeks Free On Select Homes + $500 Look & Lease! If home is the ultimate accessory, The Brand is the perfect fit.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
2 Units Available
Pacific-Edison
Lomita Apartments
207 W Lomita Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1070 sqft
Lomita Apartments is located on a quiet tree-lined street between popular Brand Blvd. and Central Avenue, but seems miles away from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 23 at 04:42 AM
7 Units Available
Verdugo Viejo
Prado
201 W Fairview Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,199
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,585
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,109
1190 sqft
Close to Glenoaks Boulevard and the Ventura Freeway. Secure living community with patio/balcony, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Apartments include patio/balcony, fully equipped kitchen, hardwood floors and lots of closet space.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
$
35 Units Available
Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,165
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1092 sqft
Located off Interstate 5, just a short drive from the Los Angeles Zoo, this downtown Burbank community is close to all the action. Units are complete with hardwood flooring, a fireplace and modern appliances.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
13 Units Available
Verdugo Viejo
Avalon Glendale
1137 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,525
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,783
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,635
1512 sqft
Units are modern and spacious with granite countertops and in-unit laundry facilities. Tenants have access to community amenities including bike storage, garden and 24-hour gym. Convenient location in a very walkable neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
13 Units Available
Vineyard
The Harrison
318 West Wilson Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,141
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,560
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,188
1061 sqft
Boutique apartments with designer finishes and open layouts. Community includes a rooftop terrace, pool and game room. Near shopping and dining at Glendale Galleria. Minutes from all the fun of Griffith Park.

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
La Cañada Flintridge
5071 Westslope Lane
5071 Westslope Lane, La Cañada Flintridge, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1682 sqft
Absolutely adorable ranch style home located at the end of the cul de sac in the award winning La Canada School District.

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Crescenta Highlands
3741 El Moreno Street
3741 El Moreno Street, Glendale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1467 sqft
This charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home with detached 2 car garage and nice flat backyard and patio is in an award winning school district.

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Sunland-Tujunga
10141 Samoa Avenue
10141 Samoa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1409 sqft
Welcome to this charming and bright 2-bedroom, 2.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Vineyard
518 Salem St 1
518 Salem St, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1050 sqft
EXCELLENT LOCATION!!! - Property Id: 301129 LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! WASHER/DRYER in UNIT!! $2395 2BD+2.5BA Bright front corner unit in a townhome style 8 unit apartment building.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Pelanconi
754 Omar St
754 Omar Street, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1100 sqft
Omar house - Property Id: 297198 Approximatly 6000 sq ft lot with 1100 sq ft main house. Fully remodeled in 2012 with central cooling and heating.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Sunland-Tujunga
10624 Helendale Ave
10624 Helendale Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1182 sqft
Need more space? - Are you looking for more space while working from home? Look no further! Located on a quiet street in Tujunga, this home is ready and waiting for you! Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, as well as front and backyard space

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Linda Vista
1375 Chamberlin Rd
1375 Chamberlain Rd, Pasadena, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,700
2149 sqft
Three Bedroom Home in Pasadena, CA! - Rent $4,700 Security Deposit $4,700 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 1,880 Sq Ft Owner pays only for gardener and pest control Hardwood floors Granite Counter tops Large Balcony off the living room Appliances include:

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Sunland-Tujunga
7849 Beckett St
7849 Beckett Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1806 sqft
Spacious three bedroom one and half bath house in Sunland! - Spacious three bedroom one and half bath house plus an additional bonus room with open beam ceilings is a must see! This home features tasteful updates in both the kitchen and bathrooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in La Crescenta-Montrose, CA

La Crescenta-Montrose apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

