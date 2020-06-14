224 Apartments for rent in La Crescenta-Montrose, CA with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for La Crescenta-Montrose renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easie... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
La Crescenta-Montrose
4 Units Available
Hillside Village Apartments
4343 Ocean View Blvd, La Crescenta-Montrose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,700
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hillside Village Apartments, located in the foothills, nestled between San Gabriel and Verdugo Mountains in the beautiful bedroom-community of Montrose, just north of Glendale.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
La Crescenta-Montrose
1 Unit Available
3075 Foothill Blvd #124
3075 Foothill Boulevard, La Crescenta-Montrose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
845 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath Townhouse in La Crescenta! - 2 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath Townhouse in La Crescenta! - 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath 2-story townhouse end unit in La Crescenta above Foothill Blvd.
Results within 1 mile of La Crescenta-Montrose

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Crescenta Highlands
1 Unit Available
3655 Montrose Avenue
3655 Montrose Avenue, Glendale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1034 sqft
3655 Montrose Avenue Available 07/20/20 COMING SOON! Single Story 3 Bedroom Home in La Crescenta - Montrose! - Crescenta Valley Rental Home located off of Honolulu Avenue and Lauderdale Avenue in the city of Glendale.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Verdugo Woodlands
1 Unit Available
2108 El Arbolita Drive
2108 El Arbolita Drive, Glendale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,630
2281 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
Results within 5 miles of La Crescenta-Montrose
Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
Verdugo Viejo
6 Units Available
Prado
201 W Fairview Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,906
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,822
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,967
1190 sqft
Close to Glenoaks Boulevard and the Ventura Freeway. Secure living community with patio/balcony, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Apartments include patio/balcony, fully equipped kitchen, hardwood floors and lots of closet space.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
City Center
36 Units Available
Altana
540 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,085
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,310
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,090
1386 sqft
New community with concierge service. Units have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and extra storage. Residents have access to pool, hot tub, gym and business center. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Vineyard
41 Units Available
Next on Lex
275 W Lexington Dr, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,190
739 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
1069 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Vineyard
4 Units Available
Legendary Glendale
300 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with spacious designs and wood flooring. Community includes a rooftop sky deck and swimming pool with spa. Easy access to Brand Boulevard and Central Avenue. Close to Los Angeles Zoo.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Vineyard
18 Units Available
Onyx Glendale
313 West California Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,050
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,338
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,417
1143 sqft
The convenience of downtown Glendale, with walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment. Between Central and Pacific avenues. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Clubhouse, grills, hot tub and pool.
Last updated June 14 at 12:11pm
City Center
25 Units Available
Modera Glendale
600 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,171
796 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,272
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,040
1073 sqft
Contemporary apartments just minutes from the expansive Griffith Park. Community highlights include a shuffleboard, yoga studio and cyber cafe. Easy access to I-5. Close to Elysian Park.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
26 Units Available
Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,197
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,205
1092 sqft
Located off Interstate 5, just a short drive from the Los Angeles Zoo, this downtown Burbank community is close to all the action. Units are complete with hardwood flooring, a fireplace and modern appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Verdugo Viejo
15 Units Available
Avalon Glendale
1137 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,155
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,784
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,590
1512 sqft
Units are modern and spacious with granite countertops and in-unit laundry facilities. Tenants have access to community amenities including bike storage, garden and 24-hour gym. Convenient location in a very walkable neighborhood.
Last updated June 14 at 12:43pm
$
City Center
28 Units Available
AMLI Lex on Orange
321 N Orange St, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,055
690 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,184
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
1176 sqft
Easy walk to award-winning Glendale restaurants and shopping, while remaining quiet and peaceful. Brand new apartments with high-end appliances and finishes. Outdoor yoga deck, rooftop pet park and VIP lounge overlooking pool courtyard.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Vineyard
15 Units Available
The Harrison
318 West Wilson Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$1,962
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,571
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,217
1061 sqft
Boutique apartments with designer finishes and open layouts. Community includes a rooftop terrace, pool and game room. Near shopping and dining at Glendale Galleria. Minutes from all the fun of Griffith Park.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Verdugo Woodlands
10 Units Available
Towne at Glendale
1717 N Verdugo Rd, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,925
1140 sqft
Towne at Glendale is your ideal home. With spacious, condo-sized floorplans and luxury interior features, you'll love where you live. Step beyond your door and you'll find unparalleled community amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
City Center
30 Units Available
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,095
1297 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from Hollywood, these one- and two-bedroom luxury homes feature walk-in closets, oversized windows, and hardwood floors. Community amenities include a resort-style pool, private garages, and a state-of-the-art fitness studio.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Pacific-Edison
1 Unit Available
Lomita Apartments
207 W Lomita Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1070 sqft
Lomita Apartments is located on a quiet tree-lined street between popular Brand Blvd. and Central Avenue, but seems miles away from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Linda Vista
1 Unit Available
1375 Chamberlin Rd
1375 Chamberlain Rd, Pasadena, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,700
2149 sqft
1375 Chamberlin Rd Available 06/20/20 Three Bedroom Home in Pasadena, CA! - Rent $4,700 Security Deposit $4,700 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 1,880 Sq Ft Owner pays only for gardener and pest control Hardwood floors Granite Counter tops Large Balcony off

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Grandview
1 Unit Available
1117 Allen
1117 Allen Avenue, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1150 sqft
Quite corner unit, private terrace and balcony. 2 bedroom and 2 bathrooms plus extra loft . High ceiling and wood floor. Call

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Eagle Rock
1 Unit Available
2125 Fair Park Avenue
2125 Fair Park Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
540 sqft
Totally remodeled one bedroom one bath, looks like single units, It has one wall attached. easy to access, no hallways, always fresh air, easy parking.

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
La Cañada Flintridge
1 Unit Available
4308 Hayman Avenue
4308 Hayman Avenue, La Cañada Flintridge, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,700
2978 sqft
Sitting at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in the Descanso area of La Canada Flintridge, is a gracious 1949 home that sits on a 12,186 square foot flat lot.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Verdugo Viejo
1 Unit Available
1109 San Rafael Ave
1109 San Rafael Avenue, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
2 bedroom 2 bathroom North Glendale - Property Id: 267553 Extra clean 2 bedroom 2 bathroom upper unit located in prime area of Glendale above Glenoaks Blvd.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Vineyard
1 Unit Available
452 SALEM ST
452 Salem Street, Glendale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1988 sqft
PRIME LOCATION NEAR AMERICANA IN GLENDALE - Property Id: 239705 GREAT LOCATION NEAR THE AMERICANA FULLY REMODELED & RENOVATED HOME BRIGHT SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOMS & 3 BATHROOMS WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS CENTRAL AC/HEAT FIREPLACE STOVE,

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Citrus Grove
1 Unit Available
501 Grove Place
501 Grove Place, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1550 sqft
Very large 2nd floor house unit newly remodeled 3 bedroom 1.5 bath in central Glendale location. Central to Wholefoods, Norstam rack, Glendale Community College . Must see! Please ask to speak to Ara. Only call if seriously interested in renting.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in La Crescenta-Montrose, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for La Crescenta-Montrose renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

