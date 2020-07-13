All apartments in La Crescenta-Montrose
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:36 PM

Hillside Village Apartments

4343 Ocean View Blvd · (818) 962-4299
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4343 Ocean View Blvd, La Crescenta-Montrose, CA 91020
La Crescenta-Montrose

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 106 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 228 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Unit 245 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hillside Village Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
24hr laundry
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
piano room
smoke-free community
Hillside Village Apartments, located in the foothills, nestled between San Gabriel and Verdugo Mountains in the beautiful bedroom-community of Montrose, just north of Glendale. Excellent shopping and outstanding schools, beautiful parks, fine restaurants, and proximity to great mountain trails are all nearby. Montrose combines the best of small town living along Honolulu Avenue’s quaint, tree-lined business district, but still close to downtown Glendale.There is no shortage of things to do in Montrose! Visit Descanso Gardens, the Rose Bowl, Angeles National Forest, weekly Farmer’s Market along Honolulu Avenue, free horse-drawn trolley rides and free pony rides during weekends between Thanksgiving and the 24th of December, an Annual Holiday Parade, an annual Arts and Crafts festival each June, Oktoberfest, and a Cinco de Mayo Celebration. Just minutes away is spectacular shopping at the Glendale Galleria and the new Americana at Brand. Just 5 miles away is the Burbank City Centre (Macys

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $850 (1 bedroom), $1,000 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $200 (holding deposit) to be applied to security deposit OAC
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $300
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: 25 lbs
Parking Details: Assigned parking is available. $30 for additional space. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Storage cabinets in parking space.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hillside Village Apartments have any available units?
Hillside Village Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Hillside Village Apartments have?
Some of Hillside Village Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hillside Village Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Hillside Village Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hillside Village Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Hillside Village Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Hillside Village Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Hillside Village Apartments offers parking.
Does Hillside Village Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hillside Village Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hillside Village Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Hillside Village Apartments has a pool.
Does Hillside Village Apartments have accessible units?
No, Hillside Village Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Hillside Village Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hillside Village Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Hillside Village Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Hillside Village Apartments has units with air conditioning.
