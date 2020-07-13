Amenities
Hillside Village Apartments, located in the foothills, nestled between San Gabriel and Verdugo Mountains in the beautiful bedroom-community of Montrose, just north of Glendale. Excellent shopping and outstanding schools, beautiful parks, fine restaurants, and proximity to great mountain trails are all nearby. Montrose combines the best of small town living along Honolulu Avenue’s quaint, tree-lined business district, but still close to downtown Glendale.There is no shortage of things to do in Montrose! Visit Descanso Gardens, the Rose Bowl, Angeles National Forest, weekly Farmer’s Market along Honolulu Avenue, free horse-drawn trolley rides and free pony rides during weekends between Thanksgiving and the 24th of December, an Annual Holiday Parade, an annual Arts and Crafts festival each June, Oktoberfest, and a Cinco de Mayo Celebration. Just minutes away is spectacular shopping at the Glendale Galleria and the new Americana at Brand. Just 5 miles away is the Burbank City Centre (Macys