Charming 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath condo located on a quite street at South Lake, Woodbridge. 2 assigned carport behind the patio. Fully Furnished. Tile and Hardwood floor through out. Walking distance to award wining schools. Enjoy living in this quiet & peaceful neighborhood with great HOA amenities in Woodbridge: pools, parks, tennis court, lake, walking trails, BBQ, basketball, club house and many more.