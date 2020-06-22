All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8141 Terry Drive

8141 Terry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8141 Terry Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Gymnasium quality oak floors
- Huge bonus room/bedroom over garage
- Italian ceramic tile in kitchen & bathroom
- Heated swimming pool
- Cash allowance for balance of renovations
- Walking distance to shopping centers & restaurants
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8141 Terry Drive have any available units?
8141 Terry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 8141 Terry Drive have?
Some of 8141 Terry Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8141 Terry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8141 Terry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8141 Terry Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8141 Terry Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8141 Terry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8141 Terry Drive offers parking.
Does 8141 Terry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8141 Terry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8141 Terry Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8141 Terry Drive has a pool.
Does 8141 Terry Drive have accessible units?
No, 8141 Terry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8141 Terry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8141 Terry Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8141 Terry Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8141 Terry Drive has units with air conditioning.
